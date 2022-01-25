Back

Tennis phenom Emma Raducanu spotted in S'pore

The 19-year-old Brit exited the Australian Open in the second round.

Andrew Koay | January 25, 2022, 06:33 PM

Tennis superstar Emma Raducanu has been spotted in Singapore less than a week after her exit at the Australian Open.

Ranked 18th in the world, the Brit was seen putting in a training session at Tanglin Club, with images circulated on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZJO0MHPpLo/

Raducanu shot to prominence after winning the 2021 US Open as an 18-year-old in only her second grand slam appearance, an achievement that was dubbed as "miraculous" by the New York Times.

By doing so, she also became the first player to win a grand slam title after earning a place via a qualifying tournament.

Raducanu's star has only risen since the win and she was named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Blisters see her exit Australian Open early

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old couldn't repeat her success at the Australian Open, losing in three sets to Montenegro's Danka Kovinić in the second round on Jan. 20.

The Brit suffered from heavy blisters during the match, which forced her to change her playing style.

She'll likely be using the time in Singapore to heal up and to gain fitness ahead of tournaments in the Middle East and Mexico, reported the Express.

Top image from Emma Raducanu and yang_hm_sg's Instagram

