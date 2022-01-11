Don Don Donki to open aviation-themed outlet in Jewel Changi Airport in 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, there will be a new aviation-themed Don Don Donki outlet in Jewel Changi Airport.

According to a press release by Don Don Donki and Jewel Changi Airport, this new outlet is slated to be one of the largest Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore, spanning 18,000 square feet.

It will be located at Basement 1 of Jewel.

Aviation-themed

The outlet will feature an aviation and travel theme. Here are some reference images of the new store:

Visitors can still expect to shop from Don Don Donki's wide selection of Japanese produce, ready to eat meals, alcohol, cosmetics, household items and more.

Dedicated sake corner

There will also be a dedicated sake corner at this new store, which will display various types of sake as well as traditional sake barrels.

Additionally, a special display corner will be set up to showcase the store's latest offerings specially curated from Japan.

Renovations to begin this month

Renovations for the new store will begin this month, as reported by The Straits Times.

The affected segment in Jewel has been blocked off to members of the public.

ST also reported that over 20 stores in Basement 1 of Jewel have been served notice of renovation.

Some of these stores will be relocated to other units in Jewel.

Top images from Don Don Donki Singapore/FB & Unsplash.