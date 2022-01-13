Crow visits S'pore man at his HDB flat regularly over a few months to be petted

One man in Singapore has highlighted just how intelligent and loyal crows are after he shot a video petting one on its back during its regular visit to the man's HDB flat.

A video of the friendly black bird was uploaded on Facebook on Jan. 13.

Visits in the afternoons

According to the man, the young crow had been visiting him at his flat over the past few months in the afternoon.

This was after he gave it some bread and peanuts previously.

The man said the bird would just "hang around and then proceed to go on with his crow life".

Anticipated pets

More amazingly, the man demonstrated how he would pet the crow on his head, back, and beak.

The bird, in anticipation of being petted, even puffed up its youngling feathers to show it appreciates the human touch.

This was what the man wrote as his caption: