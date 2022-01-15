945 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 832 Omicron cases confirmed

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 945 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Jan. 14, as of 12pm.

Out of the 945 new cases, 582 are locally transmitted, while 363 are imported cases.

MOH also confirmed 832 new Omicron cases amongst the past reported cases, of whom 543 are local and 289 are imported.

The weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.38, compared to 1.43 the day before.

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has seen a total of 290,030 cases since the virus arrived on our shores.

Hospitalisations

185 cases are currently hospitalised, with eight requiring oxygen supplementation and 11 in the ICU.

One new death was reported.

