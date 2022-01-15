Back

945 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 832 Omicron cases confirmed

A slight drop in weekly infection growth rate.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 15, 2022, 12:02 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 945 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Jan. 14, as of 12pm.

Out of the 945 new cases, 582 are locally transmitted, while 363 are imported cases.

MOH also confirmed 832 new Omicron cases amongst the past reported cases, of whom 543 are local and 289 are imported.

The weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.38, compared to 1.43 the day before.

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has seen a total of 290,030 cases since the virus arrived on our shores.

Hospitalisations

185 cases are currently hospitalised, with eight requiring oxygen supplementation and 11 in the ICU.

One new death was reported.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Mothership

New guidelines to improve S'pore pet dogs' welfare, AVS to review use of shock & prong collars

The guidelines serve as a reference guide for the community, including animal welfare groups, dog adopters and owners, and dog trainers, to implement best practices.

January 14, 2022, 11:28 PM

50% off all food at Marché S'pore on weekdays 3pm to 6pm, now till Jan. 27

Eat rosti for all meals.

January 14, 2022, 07:48 PM

‘Pop-up Disney!’ at Suntec has 7 magical rooms featuring Mickey & friends

All things Mickey Mouse in one place.

January 14, 2022, 07:42 PM

OCBC S'pore scam victims, many who lost life savings, slam bank for underwhelming response

Among other grievances, victims were angered by OCBC’s perceived nonchalance and ineptitude when they approached the bank for help.

January 14, 2022, 07:02 PM

Razer retracts N95 mask claims after YouTuber exposes flaws, slams company for 'dishonest' marketing

Razer has since edited its marketing materials and attached a note that its masks are not N95 certified.

January 14, 2022, 05:23 PM

Lee Bee Wah grateful for teacher who persuaded parents to let her continue education in P5

The retired politician said that she would not be where she is today if not for that teacher.

January 14, 2022, 05:19 PM

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew reaches India Open quarter-finals after beating M'sian in 33 minutes

On to the next round.

January 14, 2022, 05:07 PM

Video of M'sian woman on Foodpanda delivery motorcycle, carrying a child, draws sympathy from netizens

A mother's sacrifice.

January 14, 2022, 04:01 PM

Eevees in 8 evolution ponchos to dance at Sentosa from Jan. 29 to Feb. 20, 2022

You can call this an Eeveelution.

January 14, 2022, 03:58 PM

Cyclists chase car 300m in S'pore Chinatown to confront driver who honked at them for hogging road

A total of 11 cyclists were spotted cycling down New Bridge Road. At least 5 of them were involved in the confrontation with the driver.

January 14, 2022, 03:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.