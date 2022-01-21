Back

Covid-19 booster extended to persons aged 12 to 17 from early Feb. 2022

These individuals will require the consent of their parent/guardian to book an appointment.

Fasiha Nazren | January 21, 2022, 04:08 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

On Jan. 21, the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) announced that the Covid-19 booster vaccination programme will be extended to individuals aged 12 to 17 years old.

Booster vaccine for ages 12 to 17

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will progressively invite individuals to receive their booster dose from early February 2022.

This will start with those aged 16 and 17 years old, followed by those aged 12 to 15 years old.

These individuals will require the consent of their parent/guardian to book an appointment.

Parents/guardians of these individuals will receive an SMS with a personalised booking link to the mobile number that they had registered with for the primary series, to provide consent and book their child/ward's booster vaccination appointment.

They can be boosted in any vaccination centre offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty vaccine and should bring along their student identification, or if not available, other forms of identification like birth certificate or passport for verification purposes.

Parents don't need accompany children 13 and above

Parents/guardians of children/wards aged 13 and above are not required to accompany them on the day of vaccination.

However, children/wards aged 12 and below, and students in Special Education (SPED) schools will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian, as per the arrangements for the primary series vaccination.

MOH and the Health Promotion Board will work with SPED schools, and more details will be shared by SPED schools at a later date.

Individuals who are medically ineligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty vaccine will be offered a Sinovac-CoronaVac booster dose under a dedicated public health programme.

The programme will also be extended to children aged 5 to 11 years who are medically ineligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty vaccine for their primary vaccination series.

Participants in the public health programme will be closely monitored by trained medical personnel.

MOH will contact eligible persons with detailed instructions.

Not considered fully vaccinated after Mar. 14

As announced previously, from Feb. 14, persons aged 18 and above who have completed the primary vaccination series and are eligible for booster vaccination will be considered as fully vaccinated for only 270 days after the last dose in their primary vaccination series.

Upon receiving the booster, they will continue to maintain their vaccinated status.

With the immediate extension of eligibility for booster doses to individuals aged 12 to 17 years old, starting from Mar. 14, persons aged 12 to 17 will similarly be considered fully vaccinated for only 270 days after their last primary series dose.

They will require a booster dose to maintain their vaccinated status thereafter.

Persons who have recovered from Covid-19 and have completed their primary series vaccination do not require an additional booster dose at this point in time.

They will continue to be considered fully vaccinated after Feb. 14.

However, it is safe for such persons to receive a booster dose from five months after their last dose and vaccination centres will not turn away such individuals.

Persons aged 12 years and above who have been offered the booster dose are advised to not delay receiving the booster dose beyond nine months after the last dose of their primary vaccination series.

Top image from Chan Chun Sing's Facebook page.

LiHO S'pore's Korean strawberry series returns with strawberry-shaped cups & blue coral-coloured drink

It's the strawberry generation.

January 21, 2022, 03:47 PM

IRAS warns of scam email saying you're recipient of $20 million from 'Bill Gate foundation'

The email pretends it is signed off by the Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

January 21, 2022, 03:26 PM

British actor Stephen Fry urges PM Lee & President Halimah to spare M'sian drug trafficker's life

Nagaenthran A/L K Dharmalingam is a Malaysian man sentenced to death in Singapore for drug trafficking.

January 21, 2022, 03:09 PM

M'sia resumes sale of VTL tickets with S'pore, with reduced capacity

The ticket quota will be at 50 per cent of its original capacity, however.

January 21, 2022, 01:39 PM

S'pore-based Crypto.com CEO says about 400 accounts were hacked, all affected customers have been reimbursed

Unauthorised withdrawals totalled S$41.72 million.

January 21, 2022, 12:18 PM

Singapore Flyer suspended due to technical issue

Not turning yet.

January 21, 2022, 11:44 AM

Isetan Katong closing down end Jan. 2022 after 39 years

So long and goodbye.

January 21, 2022, 11:38 AM

Comment: OCBC’s internal probe into phishing scam is not enough. Why stop there?

Singapore's public image as a leading financial centre has been damaged. Government action will restore confidence.

January 21, 2022, 11:29 AM

Jurong mosque among more than 40 places in S'pore for rough sleepers & homeless to take refuge

Before the pandemic, there were only 7 such spaces.

January 21, 2022, 03:25 AM

1,472 new Covid-19 infections, 1,001 new Omicron infections in S'pore on Jan. 20

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.17.

January 20, 2022, 10:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.