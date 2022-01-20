Chinese teen, 17, sold at birth rejected by biological parents after tracking them down

A 17-year-old college student in China recently tracked down his biological parents who sold him at birth, only to be rejected by them again.

According to Chinese media The Cover, Liu Xuezhou from Hebei Province began his search for his biological parents online and found them after getting hold of his original name and his biological father's name.

Liu was later reunited with his biological parents, but he also found out that they have since divorced and have new families. According to Liu, they did not wish to stay in contact with him for fear of affecting their current families.

After the heartwarming reunion, the story has since taken a turn for the worse, with Liu's biological parents accusing him of demanding them to buy a house for him in Hebei, while Liu denied the accusations and announced that he will be taking legal action against them.

Bought by adoptive parents

It all began when Liu Xuezhou posted a video online on Dec. 6, 2021, appealing for information about his biological parents.

He said he was "bought over" by his adoptive parents when he was about three months old, but they passed away in an accident when he was only four years old, The Cover reported.

After that, Liu was taken care of by relatives of his adoptive parents.

Just as Liu was prepared to give up on the search, his adoptive grandparents recalled that they had a booklet which had Liu's personal information on it.

Taking to Douyin -- TikTok's twin app in China -- Liu shared a photo of his vaccination record on Dec. 15, 2021, and revealed that his real name was Ding Jing.

Found biological father's contact in 3 hours

In less than three hours, Liu subsequently got hold of his biological father's contact number from the internet and called him.

His biological father, Ding Shuangquan, initially thought it was a scam and only believed Liu when the police reached out to him.

After running DNA tests, the police said Ding is possibly Liu's biological father.

Subsequently, Liu and Ding hopped on a video call, and Ding said he recognised Liu as he looked like his younger brother.

Ding also revealed that Liu was sent to a foster family after his birth as his original family was poor, but they only found out later that Liu was sold off. He expressed regret at how things turned out.

Dispute after reuniting with biological parents

Liu finally met with his biological father, Ding, in a ceremony arranged by the police some 20 days later, and took to Douyin on Dec. 26, 2021, to share about the reunion.

He then shared about his reunion with his biological mother on Jan. 10, adding that he was "a happy child" on that day.

However, things took an unexpected turn on Jan. 17, when Liu took to the Chinese social media site Weibo to reveal that his biological mother had blocked him on WeChat, a messaging app widely used in China.

In a subsequent post, Liu said he found out that he was sold by his parents to pay for his mother's dowry, and his biological mother allegedly told him he would've been taken in by another family even if his adoptive parents did not buy him in the first place.

He also revealed that he wanted a "home", although he did not specify if that meant he wanted his biological parents to buy him a house.

He then shared an image of where he is living right now, with the caption: "This is my house now, how do I live in it?"

He also blamed his biological parents for his current living conditions and the troubles he had to worry about even though he is "still a child".

"See you in court!"

Then, on Jan. 16, Liu's biological father, Ding, said he couldn't agree to Liu's demands to "buy a house in Hebei", as his current family needed the money, Jimu News reported.

Ding added that he was willing to pay for Liu's tuition fees and living expenses.

Liu's biological mother reportedly said that Liu "threatened" them for a house, and pressured her and Ding to get divorced from their current partners.

In response, Liu took to Weibo in the wee hours of Jan. 19 to say his biological parents were "distorting the truth", and not owning up to their mistake of selling him off.

"See you in court!" he added in a shout out to his biological parents on Weibo.

Top image via 刘学州/Douyin