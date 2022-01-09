Back

Chinatown Point's otter-turned-ox mascot is now tiger for this year's CNY

More evolutions than a Digimon.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 09, 2022, 11:40 AM

Events

Chinatown Point's mascot made the news in 2021 after it was "exposed" for having been recycled as an ox, complete with horns and a nose ring.

The mascot, which has been clarified to be an otter, was initially thought to be a rat by members of the public when it made its first appearance.

The mall subsequently confirmed that their otter mascots were made in such a way that they can be adapted for a number of campaigns.

The otters were specially designed by a local artist, and were chosen because they are well-liked locally, the mall said in 2021.

Otter comes back as a tiger

Indeed, the mall's otters has been recycled for various other festivals and occasions, such as the Mooncake Festival and Christmas.

To no one's surprise, the mall is ushering in the year of the tiger. One of the otter sculptures has been revamped to look like a tiger, while dressed up as the God of Fortune, holding a big gold ingot in his arms.

Another revamped otter in the mall has also been spotted in a festive get-up, along with two oranges in his hands.

Photo via Melanie Lim

The tiger-otter mascot is part of a limited-time campaign by the mall until Feb. 15, if you'd like to take a picture with the famous shape-shifting mascot.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and hey.makmak/Instagram

