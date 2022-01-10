Man allegedly molests woman in China, so she slaps him non-stop for over 3 minutes in train

A woman in Nanjing, China repeatedly slapped a man for over three minutes in a train carriage after he allegedly molested her.

Continuously slapped man

According to Chinese media Sohu, the incident happened at around 6:30pm on Jan. 4.

An eyewitness said the man was seated with his head bowed. He did not look up as the woman slapped him.

While she was slapping him, the woman could be heard saying: "You want to touch me? Touch me again and see!"

The man did not reply and kept his head down.

Other commuters sat and watched as the situation unfolded. They did not intervene.

Escorted out of train carriage

The man was later escorted from the train carriage by a staff member.

The woman could be heard saying to the train staff: "He touched my butt."

Man was detained by local police

As reported by Sohu, the Nanjing public security bureau has detained a 32-year-old man for molesting a 27-year-old woman on a train.

The man has been placed under administrative detention according to the law.

Top image via Sohu.