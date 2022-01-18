Back

2 girls pull hair & kick face of 1 girl in pinafore school uniform in HDB car park, police report lodged

The incident was said to have taken place in a carpark in Sengkang.

Tanya Ong | January 18, 2022, 06:54 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A video of a female student getting beaten and kicked by two other girls has been widely circulated on Facebook.

The video was first put up in Facebook group Complaint Singapore, where it has since garnered over 3,500 shares after being posted on Jan. 17.

A total of four people are seen in the video, with two wearing a blue pinafore. It is presumed that at least five people were present, including the person recording the video.

One of the girls in the pinafore gets chased by another girl in a white t-shirt, who is barefoot. The girl in the white t-shirt then smacked the girl with what appears to be a piece of footwear.

Via Gary Tan/Facebook

Another girl dressed in black then yanked the ponytail of the girl in uniform, throwing her to the ground.

Via Gary Tan/Facebook

She kicked the girl while she was on the ground and then hit her head repeatedly using her hands.

She continued to kick the girl in uniform several times, with one kick to her face.

Via Gary Tan/Facebook

Via Gary Tan/Facebook

At this point, someone said, "Oi oi oi oi oi... oi...."

The other girl in uniform was not seen taking part in the incident.

At the time of writing, the Facebook post claimed that the location was at a multi-storey car park at Block 229 Compassvale Walk, which is in Sengkang. The nearest carpark to Block 229 is at Block 228D, located next to the HDB block.

The Facebook post later edited the location to 233A Compassvale Walk. The video was also removed.

It is unclear when the incident took place.

Comments on the post mostly expressed disapproval of the behaviour, calling for the matter to be investigated.

A couple of schools, such as CHIJ St. Nicholas and CHIJ St. Joseph's Convent, were listed in the Facebook post as schools that have similar uniforms.

Two other primary schools were also mentioned.

CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School told Mothership that they have looked into the issue and can confirm that the girls are not from their school.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

According to a Ministry of Education (MOE) spokesperson quoted by The Straits Times, disciplinary measures have been taken against the students seen in the viral video.

The school is also aware of the incident and has taken "educative actions, including the appropriate disciplinary measures".

No school name was revealed.

Top photo via video screengrab.

Artists design sofa shaped like bread, it gets named "LOAFA" & pitched to IKEA

Why, dough?

January 19, 2022, 10:56 AM

Chicken Hotpot says it contacted customer's school NUS to check if negative review was a 'scam'

'To us this is a reasonable act. We did not misuse any of her information.' - Chicken Hotpot

January 19, 2022, 10:34 AM

GrabFood rider, blinded by sun's glare, crashes head first into lorry parked on right lane at Marina South Pier

Lorries can often be seen parked illegally on this stretch of road.

January 19, 2022, 04:15 AM

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid-19 suspected to have spread to pets

Hong Kong following China's zero Covid-19 policy.

January 19, 2022, 03:56 AM

President Halimah slams practice of forfeiting allowance of workers when they take sick leave

Simply not fair.

January 19, 2022, 03:17 AM

1,448 new Covid-19 cases, 589 new Omicron infections in S'pore

Some numbers to take note of.

January 19, 2022, 02:21 AM

Senior S'porean flight steward found guilty of 'smacking' bottom of stewardess attending to passenger

He claimed that he was correcting her posture.

January 19, 2022, 02:08 AM

I’m a S'porean man, 43. I lost S$500,000 of my life savings over 2 hours in the OCBC phishing scam.

A victim of the OCBC phishing scam has written to Mothership.sg to reveal what happened behind-the-scenes.

January 18, 2022, 09:53 PM

Asian woman who volunteered to help the homeless pushed to her death in New York subway by vagrant

The suspect had approached another woman before pushing Go to her death.

January 18, 2022, 08:12 PM

S’pore couple explains how having ‘me-time’ helps them become better partners & parents

He brings the kids out so she gets a few extra winks, while she brings the kids out so he gets to play some video games.

January 18, 2022, 07:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.