Back

Jurong Bird Park fixes up injured hawk-eagle using feathers from a donor & bamboo chopsticks

Given a new lease of life.

Zi Shan Kow | January 26, 2022, 06:31 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An injured Changeable hawk-eagle was rescued by the National Parks Board (NParks) from Jurong Island on Jan. 7 after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The native raptor had burnt feathers on its tail and wings, which rendered it unable to fly.

Brought to Jurong Bird Park

Veterinarians at the Jurong Bird Park's avian hospital assessed that it was in good health, notwithstanding its damaged feathers.

Image by Jurong Bird Park.

While birds will naturally grow new feathers during their moulting cycle, the regrowing process could take up to 12 months before the eagle would be able to fly again.

It would not also be safe for the bird to be released into the wild without sufficient feather coverage even though it was otherwise healthy, said Ellen Rasidi, a veterinarian at Jurong Bird Park.

This is because feathers are also important for the bird to regulate body temperature, act as camouflage and protect them from water.

Instead, the veterinary team decided to imp its wings and tail feathers on Jan. 20 after receiving suitable donor wings, so it could quickly return into the wild.

Feather implants

Imping refers to the process of replacing damaged feathers with similar feathers, preferably from a donor of the same species.

It is believed that the intricate technique is centuries old, with roots in the ancient practice of falconry.

The procedure involves joining what remains of the old and damaged feather to a new replacement feather by inserting a thin piece of bamboo or other material known as an imping needle into the shaft of both feathers and securing it with some adhesive.

In this case, bamboo chopsticks were used as imping needles to affix the new feathers.

Image by Jurong Bird Park.

Image by Jurong Bird Park.

The bird would eventually grow new feathers that would naturally push the imped feathers out when it moults.

Rasidi said that imping is similar to getting hair extensions for humans.

"However, unlike hair extensions, we have to be extra meticulous in ensuring that each replacement feather is carefully trimmed, measured and arranged in the right position to match the patient's original feather length and orientation as much as possible," she said.

Rasidi added that each feather is shaped differently, and fixing them at an incorrect angle can affect the aerodynamics of the bird's flight.

Rasidi measures the feathers of the donor birds to assess if they would be suitable for the patient. Image by Jurong Bird Park.

Image by Jurong Bird Park.

The process is painless for the bird as feathers are made of keratin, the same material as human hair and nails.

A new look for the eagle

Changeable hawk-eagles are termed "changeable" because the species is known to come in two colour forms -- a pale and dark morph.

Jurong Bird Park received two sets of donor wings from two rescued changeable hawk-eagle specimens that succumbed to severe injuries or diseases: one from a dark morph and one from a pale morph.

Most of the feathers from the dark morph were used to match the patient, while a few feathers of the pale morph were used for the left-wing.

While the patient might look a little different after the procedure, it will not affect its ability to fly.

More than 50 feathers replaced

In total, the vets painstakingly replaced more than 50 feathers on the bird's wings and tails with this method.

Here is a before and after of the eagle's feathers:

Before imping. Image by Jurong Bird Park.

After imping. Image by Jurong Bird Park.

After the entire procedure, the bird was held by senior veterinary nurse Marcus Tan as it recovered from anaesthesia. Veterinary nurse Keiko Watanabe helped to keep the bird warm with hot air from a hairdryer.

Image by Jurong Bird Park.

Released successfully

The bird was placed in a carrier to rest overnight and get used to its new feathers, before being released the next day on Jan. 21.

Image by Jurong Bird Park.

The bird adapted to its new feathers well and took off into the wild when the carrier was opened.

A real-time satellite tracking device provided by NParks was also attached to its tail so the bird can be tracked and monitored.

Since its release, Jurong Bird Park said that the hawk-eagle has flown about 10km from its release site.

Attaching the tracking device. Image by Jurong Bird Park.

Image by National Parks Board.

Top images by Jurong Bird Park.

Night Owl Cinematics aims to attract viewers with content instead of influencers after saga

This is what's next.

January 26, 2022, 06:50 PM

M'sians angry playground has concrete slides & surrounded by sand

Obviously these people have forgotten what playgrounds were like in the past.

January 26, 2022, 06:33 PM

S'pore govt contributes over S$67,000 to disaster relief efforts in Tonga

The Singapore Red Cross also launched a public fundraising appeal for Tonga.

January 26, 2022, 06:03 PM

Unvaxxed persons can gather for private worship in groups of 5 at a time starting Feb. 1, 2022

Private worshippers must remain masked at all times while in the place of worship.

January 26, 2022, 04:54 PM

M'sia Forestry Department director criticised for saying deforestation is 'good' for tigers

"Khalim must be dreaming of his cat at home," a Malaysian MP said in response.

January 26, 2022, 04:34 PM

Australian Leader of the Opposition shares photo of S'pore ART vending machine to roast his govt

ART kits are in short supply in Australia, although more supplies are being delivered.

January 26, 2022, 03:51 PM

Man, 36, to be charged for facilitating transfer of over S$1.6 million in investment scams

The suspect had supposedly received the money on a behalf of another person for a fee.

January 26, 2022, 02:52 PM

Actor Lawrence Wong wants to give S$3,000 red packets to staff this CNY

Are there any open positions? Asking for a friend.

January 26, 2022, 01:42 PM

Man proposes to girlfriend on Marina Bay Sands sampan ride on 2-year anniversary

Ship.

January 26, 2022, 01:39 PM

Entry-level waste collectors in S'pore to earn minimum of S$3,260 per month by 2028

There will also be a mandatory annual PWM bonus for eligible waste management workers from Jan. 2024.

January 26, 2022, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.