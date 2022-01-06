New bistro & bottle shops opened in Boat Quay & Ubi, 50% off all lunch mains for members

If you’re looking to try a new place with both good food and drinks, why not give Cellarbration’s new bistros a visit?

Better known as a local alcohol retailer and e-commerce platform, Cellarbration is now starting a chain of bistros, and plans to open another 10 bistros, which double as bottle shops, by the end of 2022.

Last September, Cellarbration officially opened its first two new bistros, located in the Boat Quay and Ubi area.

Bistro and bottle shop

At the bistros, you can expect a family-friendly environment with both indoor and sheltered alfresco seating.

These bistros are open for casual dining, and offer beverages (alcohol and non-alcohol) from the bar or off the shelf at a retail price like in any liquor store.

With the purchase of food, customers can also drink the alcohol purchased on-site at Cellarbration (corkage fees apply).

The corkage fee of S$19.90 for spirits includes a free first mixer, while the S$9.90 corkage fee for wines comes with a free bottle of still or sparkling water.

Like Cellarbration’s retail outlets, the bistros will offer the widest range of beers, wines, spirits and whisky.

Food menu

Their food menu is also not to be outdone, offering a range of appetizers, sides, main courses and desserts.

Clockwise from top left: Nachos with Chicken Con-Carne (S$14), Buffalo Middle Wings (S$13), Calamari & Sprout (S$13), and Finger Platter (S$21).

There is also Avocado on Toast (S$14), a perfect meal of fresh avocado and guacamole served on sourdough, topped with parma ham or smoked salmon, poached egg, ikura and served with mesclun salad on the side.

Their Mushroom Risotto (S$12) consists of arborio rice with a medley of mushrooms, topped with shaved parmesan and a drizzle of truffle oil.

The menu includes Smoked Duck Pasta (S$14), a spaghetti dish tossed with teriyaki sauce topped with sliced smoked duck.

Cellarbration also offers Soba Noodle Salad with Fried Ebi (S$12), cold soba noodles infused with sesame sauce topped with thinly-sliced carrot and dou miao (pea shoots), served with a choice of fried ebi or tempura fish on the side.

For desserts, their Chocolate Lava Cake (S$12) has a molten chocolate centre infused with cream liqueur, topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with homemade Bailey’s and chocolate sauce.

Current promotions for members

It’s free to sign up for Cellarbration’s membership.

From now until Jan. 31 2022, new members can redeem a voucher for a 50 per cent discount for all main courses served during lunch hours (12 - 3pm) at the bistros via the "Cellar Rewards" App.

Simply flash the voucher on the app to the staff present and enjoy the promotion.

The voucher can be redeemed once and is limited to one per customer.

For their opening promotion, the bistro and bottle shops are offering half pints of Budweiser beer for S$3.50.

Half pints and towers of San Miguel pale pilsen are sold for S$2.50 and S$25 respectively, and Corona beers are priced at S$2.80 per bottle.

These offers are only available to Cellarbration members and Cellar Rewards app holders, and are not available on Public Holidays and the Eve of Public Holidays.

Cellarbration bistro details

No. 10 Lorong Telok, Singapore 049023

Opening hours: 12 - 10pm, Monday to Saturday. Closed on Sunday.

361 Ubi Road 3, Singapore 408664

Opening hours: 12 - 10pm, Monday to Saturday. Closed on Sunday.

If you’re looking to enjoy Cellarbration’s alcohol range at home instead, the full list of retail outlets and delivery options can be found on their website.

The writer of this article sponsored by Cellarbration might not be a fan of alcohol but is definitely a fan of food.