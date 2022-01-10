Community cat climbs into toy claw machine in Clementi & pretends it's the prize

A community cat literally elevated itself to the status of a prize catch after it climbed into a claw machine in Clementi and posed as one of stuffed toys inside.

The incident was caught on camera and shared to the Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook page.

The claw machine is located outside a shop in Clementi Avenue 1.

The community cat is a regular in the area.

In response to the photos, online commenters suggested the cat just wanted to play with toys -- or turn itself into one.

Others said the cat was probably just looking for a newfangled place to hide -- or acting weird like a cat usually would.

Another comment said the cat can be trained to extract toys from machine.

The person who took the photos said the cat is very arrogant, not motivated by food, but well-loved by the coffee shop staff nearby.

