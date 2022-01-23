Back

Kranji house puts up 6-metre gold God of Wealth statue, blesses entire neighbourhood

God of Wealth really comes to your front door.

Belmont Lay | January 23, 2022, 04:27 AM

A 6m Cai Shen, aka God of Wealth, statue has been erected in a house in Kranji.

It was put up on the second floor of the private property, effectively overlooking the neighbourhood in time for 2022 Chinese New Year and providing big huat to all and sundry.

Hoisted onto property via crane

According to Shin Min Daily News, the God of Wealth statue was hoisted by a crane and placed on the balcony on the second floor of the house.

via Andrew Wee

Literally "God of Wealth Comes To My Front Door"

Videos of "God of Wealth Comes To My Front Door", otherwise known as, "Cai Shen dao wo jia da men kou"/ "财神到我家大门囗" were put up on Facebook.

Workers could be seen gingerly lifting the statue onto the property, as the large gold figure spun around slowly.

Statue made of polyfoam

The owner of the property told Shin Min the statue is made of polyfoam, which is a durable and moisture-resistant material, as well as being considerably light.

As the household is in the design and decoration line, they spent two months before the Lunar New Year period to build the God of Wealth statue.

Besides the showpiece statue, there are six big oranges, flowers and a big butterfly placed outside the house.

via Shin Min Daily News

via Andrew Wee

The four Chinese characters in front of the house read: "Usher in spring time and blessings."

Neighbours and passers-by bamboozled

Neighbours interviewed said they were surprised to see the massive statue come up overnight and look forward to being exposed to its good fortune vibes and to be blessed.

People driving past were also bamboozled.

Top photos via Andrew Wee Facebook

