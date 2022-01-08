Back

Man in China transfers money regularly over 7 years to student in village he met just once

Did not ask for anything in return.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 08, 2022, 02:57 PM

In 2015, a man called "Brother Bing" went on a hike to a village in Southwest China's Guizhou province.

There he met a young high school student, Xie.

They got to talking, and Xie revealed that his family wasn't that well off. His dad was a migrant worker, and his mother was involved in farm work.

Bing decided there and then to subsidise the young man's education expenses.

Xie's family was apprehensive at first since they knew next to nothing about the man. Only that he was a pilot in East China.

But Bing kept true to his word. In fact, he kept that promise for the next seven years.

In a story initially reported by the Qianjiang Evening News, Xie, who is now a university graduate, wanted to find Bing to thank him for all the years of support.

Bing's last correspondence with Xie was on the first day of 2022. He transferred 6,000 yuan to Xie and wrote him a profound farewell message.

The letter was reproduced in state media, China Daily:

"Life is long. I don't expect any return to aid you for your schooling. When I saw you, I recalled myself at a young age. I couldn't bear to see our generation being stuck in rural areas.

I'm glad you are about to graduate and step into society. I want you to remember the society outside campus is another world where no one may help you. You need to fight for yourself. You don't need to thank me and don't look for me. Take care. Happy New Year. Mission accomplished."

Xie, however, wanted to express his gratitude face to face, which led him to tell his story, which was reported by Qianjiang Evening News.

The newspaper did end up finding Bing though. Turns out Xie wasn't even the only one he has helped.

The generous donor said he regularly transferred money to about seven to eight students, typically so they wouldn't need to worry about travel expenses to school.

He always deleted their contacts when they were about to graduate.

Photo by Frank Zhang on Unsplash

