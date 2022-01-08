Back

Pulau Tekong cookhouse served turkey puff, garlic roasted chicken leg & penne for Christmas 2021

Nice.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 08, 2022, 10:15 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen shared a post detailing some of the more special meals served up at Pulau Tekong over the last few years.

Here it is.

These meals include the Strong Stew and the Strong Burger Meal.

Image from Ng Eng Hen Facebook/ BMTC

There have also, of course, been other noteworthy meals that we have covered as well.

Including the 2020 Christmas special.

Here's the 2021 version.

Image from Ng Eng Hen Facebook/ BMTC

The meal consists of a garlic roasted chicken leg, penne with prawn and spinach, a turkey puff, and fish chowder.

The meal was posted around Christmas last year by BMTC, replete with pictures of satisfied soldiers.

Looks good.

However, the main draw of these posts is the comments detailing what food said commenters had during their National Service instead.

Excellent.

Images from BMTC Facebook

How the Chicken McCrispy sparked a 'fried chicken war' in 1990s S'pore between KFC & McDonald's

Wild times.

January 08, 2022, 10:13 AM

A murder of crows, 14 to be exact, keep disturbing 2 otters chilling at S'pore's Pandan Reservoir

Crows are known to be jerks to other animals.

January 08, 2022, 06:32 AM

7-Eleven in Beijing fined S$31,900 for listing Taiwan as a country

They had also failed to label some disputed islands in the South China Sea using Chinese names.

January 08, 2022, 05:43 AM

'I just want my life back': Titus Low addresses arrest & court case in YouTube video

He described his experience in custody as "traumatic".

January 08, 2022, 01:05 AM

PAP MPs file second motion on climate change, propose tiered carbon tax & new academy

At least 15 MPs and NMP Koh Lian Pin will speak about creating a more inclusive, green transition.

January 08, 2022, 12:08 AM

Man dies after rental car burst into flames post-collision at Cassia Crescent

The male driver was pronounced dead at scene.

January 07, 2022, 11:40 PM

Comment: My friends & I do Covid-19 tests before we meet. I think everyone should do the same.

It just feels like the polite thing to do.

January 07, 2022, 09:59 PM

TV host Chef Bob's elderly neighbour gives him a present of tang yuan on Winter Solstice

Aww.

January 07, 2022, 08:01 PM

S'pore siblings revamp house with newly-painted walls & aircon to surprise parents returning from staycay

So sweet.

January 07, 2022, 07:51 PM

US to revise S'pore travel advisory after receiving updated Covid-19 data from MOH

Earlier in the week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had reclassified its travel advisory alert for Singapore to "unknown".

January 07, 2022, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.