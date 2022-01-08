Pulau Tekong cookhouse served turkey puff, garlic roasted chicken leg & penne for Christmas 2021

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen shared a post detailing some of the more special meals served up at Pulau Tekong over the last few years.

Here it is.

These meals include the Strong Stew and the Strong Burger Meal.

There have also, of course, been other noteworthy meals that we have covered as well.

Including the 2020 Christmas special.

Here's the 2021 version.

The meal consists of a garlic roasted chicken leg, penne with prawn and spinach, a turkey puff, and fish chowder.

The meal was posted around Christmas last year by BMTC, replete with pictures of satisfied soldiers.

Looks good.

However, the main draw of these posts is the comments detailing what food said commenters had during their National Service instead.

Excellent.

Images from BMTC Facebook