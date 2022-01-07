MP Baey Yam Keng diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer, undergoing radiation therapy

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng shared on social media that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer last November (2021).

The Facebook post on Jan. 7 also served to inform Tampines residents and his followers that he will be starting a series of Edusave Award presentation sessions in Tampines North this Sunday (Jan. 9).

Baey explained that he may not be able to attend all 36 sessions planned for the coming weekends as a result of his illness.

"Much as I wish to congratulate our young residents and their proud families personally, I seek your understanding that I may not be able to attend every session this year."

Baey added that he is undergoing radiation therapy sessions, which will be completed by the end of January 2022.

The side effects of the therapy may include weariness, voice change, change in skin colour and potential hair loss.

However, Baey shared that the side effects have been manageable for him thus far.

"Luckily, the side effects I currently experience after four weeks of treatment have been manageable, eg mouth dryness, mouth ulcers, loss of taste and fatigue. Unlike chemotherapy, my immunity is not affected."

Fortunate to have discovered it early

Baey thanked his colleagues and volunteers in Tampines as well as colleagues in the Ministry of Transport for their support during this period as he will have to slow down his pace of work.

Baey currently serves as the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport.

In his usual positive manner, Baey assured the public that he is confident that he can overcome the illness. He wrote:

"I am fortunate to have discovered my medical condition at an early stage, when treatment is simpler and there is a very high chance of survival. I am still relatively young and have been keeping myself fit. Together with the strong support of my wife, family and friends, I am confident to overcome this challenge and recover well. Life has thrown me a curveball, but I will be fine."

Here's his full post:

