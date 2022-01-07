Back

MP Baey Yam Keng diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer, undergoing radiation therapy

Baey said that he is confident that he will overcome the illness as he had fortunately discovered it at an early stage.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 07, 2022, 03:56 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng shared on social media that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer last November (2021).

The Facebook post on Jan. 7 also served to inform Tampines residents and his followers that he will be starting a series of Edusave Award presentation sessions in Tampines North this Sunday (Jan. 9).

Baey explained that he may not be able to attend all 36 sessions planned for the coming weekends as a result of his illness.

"Much as I wish to congratulate our young residents and their proud families personally, I seek your understanding that I may not be able to attend every session this year."

Baey added that he is undergoing radiation therapy sessions, which will be completed by the end of January 2022.

The side effects of the therapy may include weariness, voice change, change in skin colour and potential hair loss.

However, Baey shared that the side effects have been manageable for him thus far.

"Luckily, the side effects I currently experience after four weeks of treatment have been manageable, eg mouth dryness, mouth ulcers, loss of taste and fatigue. Unlike chemotherapy, my immunity is not affected."

Fortunate to have discovered it early

Baey thanked his colleagues and volunteers in Tampines as well as colleagues in the Ministry of Transport for their support during this period as he will have to slow down his pace of work.

Baey currently serves as the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport.

In his usual positive manner, Baey assured the public that he is confident that he can overcome the illness. He wrote:

"I am fortunate to have discovered my medical condition at an early stage, when treatment is simpler and there is a very high chance of survival. I am still relatively young and have been keeping myself fit.

Together with the strong support of my wife, family and friends, I am confident to overcome this challenge and recover well. Life has thrown me a curveball, but I will be fine."

Here's his full post:

Top image via Baey Yam Keng's Facebook

Netizen claiming to know Wang Leehom's close aide says singer never cheated, was afraid Lee Jinglei would kill herself & kids

Here we go again.

January 07, 2022, 03:38 PM

Indonesian President Jokowi praised after his convoy gave way to an ambulance

The ambulance driver said he did not expect the president to give way.

January 07, 2022, 03:27 PM

S$2 tiger buns & mala pork ribs selling at IKEA S'pore till Feb. 28

Feast fit for a tiger.

January 07, 2022, 02:09 PM

DBS gives out free CNY QR code gift cards as an alternative to red packets

You can also get them mailed to you free of charge.

January 07, 2022, 12:23 PM

Sentosa's S.E.A. Aquarium rebranding to S'pore Oceanarium in 2024, to be 3 times larger

Woah.

January 07, 2022, 12:18 PM

More industry exposure & flexible curriculum for Poly & ITE students among review panel's proposals

The enhancements will be progressively implemented starting Academic Year 2022.

January 07, 2022, 12:13 PM

Fann Wong launching CNY gift set for S$88 via online pastry shop Fanntasy

The set consists of three new creations.

January 07, 2022, 11:35 AM

Taliban orders shop owners to 'behead' mannequins as figures representing human form not allowed

Some shop owners tried to circumvent the order by covering the mannequins' heads instead.

January 07, 2022, 11:14 AM

Lee Kuan Yew called me a dinosaur after I didn't support his proposal on ministerial salaries: Tommy Koh

Candid as ever.

January 06, 2022, 09:16 PM

New bistro & bottle shops opened in Boat Quay & Ubi, 50% off all lunch mains for members

Cellarbration plans to open more bistro and bottle shops across Singapore, with a new outlet at East Coast Road coming soon.

January 06, 2022, 07:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.