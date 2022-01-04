Ayer Rajah Market & Food Centre to close for renovations from Feb. 16 to May 5, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Foodies who enjoy feasting on tulang merah, Indian rojak and other popular items from Ayer Rajah Food Centre should head there soon.
Closed for renovation
According to the National Environment Agency's website, Ayer Rajah Market and Food Centre (West Coast Drive Blk 502 and 503) will be closed from Feb. 16 to May 5, 2022 for repairs and redecoration work.
Built in 1979
Ayer Rajah Food Cenre was formerly a standalone food centre that was originally built in 1979. Meanwhile, the Ayer Rajah Market was completed in 1995 to complement the food centre.
The food centre houses 80 cooked food stalls while the market has 40 market stalls.
