Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in 4-vehicle crash in Los Angeles, completely okay

Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-vehicle crash in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Friday (Jan. 21).

Pictures of the incident were published on TMZ, showing Schwarzenegger at the scene.

One woman taken to hospital

According to the Los Angeles Times, the crash occurred around 4:30pm at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.

A woman suffered a head abrasion and was taken to hospital.

Actor Jake Steinfeld was also there

A spokesman for Schwarzenegger confirmed with LA Times that the actor was driving a GMC Yukon SUV.

The SUV had collided with a Toyota Prius.

American actor Jake Steinfeld was also at the scene. He is a close friend of Schwarzenegger, according to TMZ.

No arrests made

ABC 7 reported that neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in the incident.

Police also did not make any arrests.

ABC 7 got an aerial view of the scene as the SUV and Prius were being towed away.

Believed to be Arnold's fault

In an update, TMZ reported that the collision was believed to be Arnold's fault.

He was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red.

Arnold was not ticketed, TMZ added.

Schwarzenegger's representative told People that he is "fine", and that his only concern is for the woman who was injured.

