Back

Amoy Street Food Centre reopens after 3-month renovation

CBD workers can rejoice.

Ashley Tan | January 11, 2022, 07:16 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Amoy Street Food Centre at Telok Ayer reopened on Jan. 10 after a three-month closure.

It was shuttered for "repairs and redecoration" in October 2021, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s website.

The new and improved food centre now has better ventilation with new wall fans and giant ceiling fans, as well as new ceiling LED lights, one customer observed.

Photo from Ng Chun Kiat / FB

Photo from Ng Chun Kiat / FB

The customer added that around half of the stalls there have started operating.

In the meantime, the famous Han Kee Fish Soup, which is said to draw the longest queues in the food centre, will only reopen after the Chinese New Year holiday.

Stall rents were not raised

NEA previously confirmed with Mothership that the cost of the renovation will be borne by the agency.

As such, stall rents were not raised.

As the stallholders were unable to continue operating their stalls due to the closure of the hawker centre, rental remission was given for the duration of the works.

NEA also shared that it will offer temporary stalls to stallholders who request to continue their operations at other hawker centres during the period of the renovation work, subject to stall availability and approval.

Top photo from Ng Chun Kiat / FB and Philip Lim / FB

Injured security guard at Red Swastika School given get well soon gifts

Get well soon.

January 11, 2022, 07:10 PM

Fann Wong's S$88 CNY bakes sold out in 2 hours, 1,200 sets snapped up

The bakery is now focused on fulfilling its current orders before deciding if it will release a new batch.

January 11, 2022, 07:04 PM

Bentley driver, 61, arrested for rash act causing hurt

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 11, 2022, 06:20 PM

New videos show Bentley driver cut queue to go into Red Swastika School, tell security guard he doesn't know how to control traffic

Whose parent is this?

January 11, 2022, 06:10 PM

Woman returns to M'sia after 578 days in S'pore to surprise her 2 young daughters

She returned unannounced.

January 11, 2022, 05:10 PM

White Rabbit love letters & corn flakes selling at FairPrice for S$15 per bottle

Comes with a free reusable container, while stocks last.

January 11, 2022, 04:57 PM

'Emily in Paris' renewed for Seasons 3 & 4

Félicitations!

January 11, 2022, 04:52 PM

Core inflation expected to rise in first half of 2022 before it gets better: Low Yen Ling

MAS Core Inflation is projected at 1-2 per cent in 2022, while the consumer price index is estimated at 1.5-2.5 per cent.

January 11, 2022, 04:42 PM

PSP's Leong Mun Wai should be responsible & substantiate allegations against teachers: Indranee Rajah

Leong was called out by Indranee for "grandstanding" in Parliament and not providing details on his allegations.

January 11, 2022, 04:12 PM

Ex-M'sia PM Muhyiddin's party members defect to another party & take up leadership positions

A number of the defectors were close with Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin.

January 11, 2022, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.