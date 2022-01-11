Amoy Street Food Centre reopens after 3-month renovation

Amoy Street Food Centre at Telok Ayer reopened on Jan. 10 after a three-month closure.

It was shuttered for "repairs and redecoration" in October 2021, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s website.

The new and improved food centre now has better ventilation with new wall fans and giant ceiling fans, as well as new ceiling LED lights, one customer observed.

The customer added that around half of the stalls there have started operating.

In the meantime, the famous Han Kee Fish Soup, which is said to draw the longest queues in the food centre, will only reopen after the Chinese New Year holiday.

Stall rents were not raised

NEA previously confirmed with Mothership that the cost of the renovation will be borne by the agency.

As such, stall rents were not raised.

As the stallholders were unable to continue operating their stalls due to the closure of the hawker centre, rental remission was given for the duration of the works.

NEA also shared that it will offer temporary stalls to stallholders who request to continue their operations at other hawker centres during the period of the renovation work, subject to stall availability and approval.

Top photo from Ng Chun Kiat / FB and Philip Lim / FB