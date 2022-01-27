Back

8,888 free 'Ah Girls Go Army' NFTs to be given away during advance movie tickets sale

Advance ticket sales begin on Friday, Jan. 28.

Zi Shan Kow | January 27, 2022, 02:59 AM

Events

A collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be given away for free with the purchase of advance movie tickets to Jack Neo's latest movie, "Ah Girls Go Army", mm2 Entertainment and J Team announced by on Jan. 21.

Ah Girls Go Army NFT collection

The "Ah Girls Go Army" NFTs come free with each purchase of two advance movie tickets, while stocks last.

A total of 8,888 NFTs will be given out.

First access to future "Ah Girls Go Army" movie-related events and merchandise will be provided to the owners of these NFTs.

They will also receive advance notice of subsequent NFT drops in the collection.

The offer is exclusive to purchases via Cathay Cineplexes sales channels, such as via their website and mobile app.

The Chinese New Year movie will open island-wide on Feb. 1, 2022, and advance ticket sales will begin on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 12pm.

Marketplace for entertainment collectibles

The NFTs will be available on the Metaviva NFT marketplace.

Metaviva is a platform for licensed digital entertainment tokens and collectibles focusing on popular entertainment and media content from the region, according to The Business Times.

The marketplace was launched on Jan. 11 by mm2 Entertainment, which said that collectibles on the marketplace will include exclusive keyart, audio visual footages, music, animation, merchandise and actual props from movies, TV series and events.

Customers can redeem their "Ah Girls Go Army" NFTs with a unique code on their printed tickets at Cathay Cineplexes via the Metaviva NFT marketplace.

Top images by Ah Girls Go Army/Facebook.

