Man, 73, arrested for mischief by fire following blaze at Telok Blangah HDB

Police investigations are ongoing.

Alfie Kwa | January 29, 2022, 07:42 PM

A 73-year-old man has been arrested after a fire at Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise this morning (Jan. 29).

Fire involved entire unit

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the fire and upon their arrival, the fire was raging and had completely engulfed a unit on the 10th floor.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus sets and proceeded cautiously into the smoke-logged unit. The fire, which involved the contents of the entire unit, was extinguished with two water jets.

Image courtesy of SCDF.

As the firefighting operation was ongoing, an evacuation of residents from neighbouring units was conducted.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a resident, Chen, had detected the smell of smoke at the time of the incident and thought that her kitchen was on fire.

But after checking and realising that the unit a few floors below was ablaze, she hurriedly told her family and neighbours to run to safety.

Chen lives in a unit on the 14th floor, four floors above the affected unit.

The firefighters found a 48-year-old woman lying unconscious on the floor in a unit directly above the fire.

Another 25-year-old woman was found conscious with smoke inhalation injuries, and both were conveyed to the hospital.

About 280 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The arrest

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), a 73-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case of mischief by fire.

Mothership understands that the man lives in the unit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SCDF. 

