Max of 5 visitors per day per S'pore household for CNY 2022 visits: MTF

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Jan. 21 announced measures for the upcoming Chinese New Year 2022 festivities.

Chinese New Year in 2022 falls on Feb. 1 and 2.

MOH urged the exercising of caution in the face of the Covid-19 Omicron wave, even as Singapore has high vaccination and booster rates to mitigate the impact of the latest variant wreaking havoc in other countries.

"We seek everyone’s cooperation to uphold the prevailing SMMs (safe management measures) especially during the CNY period," MOH said.

The announced measures are:

1. House visits

The permissible group size for social gatherings remains at five persons.

Correspondingly, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will remain at five persons per day.

Individuals may wish to take an ART (antigen rapid test) in advance of such gatherings, particularly if there will be elderly or unvaccinated family members present.

2. Dine in at food & beverage establishments

Prevailing rules at F&B establishments will continue to apply, including to reunion dinners or other CNY meals at these establishments.

Social gatherings remain capped at five persons and multiple table bookings exceeding this are not permitted, except for those from the same household.

3. Other religious or customary activities

Large-scale events, including religious processions or dinner banquets (including company-organised meals or tuan bai) will continue to be disallowed to avoid superspreading events.

Response to Omicron optimised

The ministry added that it has been monitoring data on Omicron cases and optimising responses to ensure Singapore is able to ride through this wave.

It added that boosters and vaccinations remain a critical part of the Covid-19 strategy in ensuring the population is well protected against infection and severe illness.

MOH urged all who are eligible for vaccinations and booster doses to receive them as soon as possible.

"We seek the continued cooperation and support of all in complying with the adjusted protocols and measures as we pave the way to living with Covid-19."

