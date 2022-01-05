Back

Max of 5 visitors per day per S'pore household for CNY 2022 visits: MTF

Take an antigen rapid test if there are elderly or unvaccinated folks in the household.

Belmont Lay | January 21, 2022, 04:09 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Jan. 21 announced measures for the upcoming Chinese New Year 2022 festivities.

Chinese New Year in 2022 falls on Feb. 1 and 2.

MOH urged the exercising of caution in the face of the Covid-19 Omicron wave, even as Singapore has high vaccination and booster rates to mitigate the impact of the latest variant wreaking havoc in other countries.

"We seek everyone’s cooperation to uphold the prevailing SMMs (safe management measures) especially during the CNY period," MOH said.

The announced measures are:

1. House visits

The permissible group size for social gatherings remains at five persons.

Correspondingly, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will remain at five persons per day.

Individuals may wish to take an ART (antigen rapid test) in advance of such gatherings, particularly if there will be elderly or unvaccinated family members present.

2. Dine in at food & beverage establishments

Prevailing rules at F&B establishments will continue to apply, including to reunion dinners or other CNY meals at these establishments.

Social gatherings remain capped at five persons and multiple table bookings exceeding this are not permitted, except for those from the same household.

3. Other religious or customary activities

Large-scale events, including religious processions or dinner banquets (including company-organised meals or tuan bai) will continue to be disallowed to avoid superspreading events.

Response to Omicron optimised

The ministry added that it has been monitoring data on Omicron cases and optimising responses to ensure Singapore is able to ride through this wave.

It added that boosters and vaccinations remain a critical part of the Covid-19 strategy in ensuring the population is well protected against infection and severe illness.

MOH urged all who are eligible for vaccinations and booster doses to receive them as soon as possible.

"We seek the continued cooperation and support of all in complying with the adjusted protocols and measures as we pave the way to living with Covid-19."

Top photo via Unsplash

Fat, grouchy cat to join ducks & chickens mural art at Malay Heritage Centre on Jan. 22-23, 2022

Pose with the art.

January 21, 2022, 07:00 PM

Famous Tiong Bahru roast meat hawker stall established in 1950s closing down, owners retiring

The stall's last day of business will be on Feb. 9.

January 21, 2022, 06:45 PM

MOH to stop highlighting number of Omicron cases, but include mild cases seen at GP clinics

As a result, daily numbers will register a huge spike.

January 21, 2022, 06:34 PM

McDonald's S'pore finally made a pie better than the Apple Pie

Peach McFizz not nice though.

January 21, 2022, 06:11 PM

Song Ji-A’s ‘puppy’ denies unfollowing her on Instagram over fake designer wear controversy

Stressed.

January 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

Light to Night Festival 2022 returns to Civic District with new interactive art experiences from now till Feb 3

Here are five highlights to look out for.

January 21, 2022, 05:57 PM

Chinese man allegedly robbed of S$30,200 in Jurong Point: 1 S’porean, 4 Chinese & 1 more man involved

The victim knows a few of the accused.

January 21, 2022, 05:43 PM

Rock icon Meat Loaf, singer of 'I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)', dies at 74

His name was not Robert Paulson, rest in peace Michael Lee Aday.

January 21, 2022, 05:36 PM

Ryan Tan 'no longer involved' with Night Owl Cinematics

New year, new beginning.

January 21, 2022, 05:16 PM

Google Pay's Huat Pals game to return soon, hopefully for us to win cash prizes

New year, new pals.

January 21, 2022, 05:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.