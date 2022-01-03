3 teens aged 18-19 to be charged for stealing 2 motorcycles belonging to car-sharing company

Three male teenagers, aged between 18 and 19, will be charged in court on January 21 for the theft of two motorcycles.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police received a report on January 19 from a car-sharing company that their motorcycles were stolen at the multi-storey carparks along Canberra View and Sembawang Vista.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the teenagers and arrested them within 24 hours of the report.

Both motorcycles were also recovered.

The offence of theft of motor vehicles with common intention under Section 379A read with Section 34 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Top image Mothership file photo