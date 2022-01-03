Back

3 teens aged 18-19 to be charged for stealing 2 motorcycles belonging to car-sharing company

They were arrested within 24 hours of a police report being made.

Matthias Ang | January 20, 2022, 06:19 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Three male teenagers, aged between 18 and 19, will be charged in court on January 21 for the theft of two motorcycles.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police received a report on January 19 from a car-sharing company that their motorcycles were stolen at the multi-storey carparks along Canberra View and Sembawang Vista.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the teenagers and arrested them within 24 hours of the report.

Both motorcycles were also recovered.

The offence of theft of motor vehicles with common intention under Section 379A read with Section 34 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image Mothership file photo

Oil spill on Peru coast as high waves from Tonga volcanic eruption rocked tanker unloading crude oil

The oil refinery company denied responsibility for the spill.

January 20, 2022, 06:05 PM

Up to 70% off alcohol, beauty products, snacks & more at iShopChangi’s CNY sale from now till Feb. 15

While stocks last.

January 20, 2022, 06:00 PM

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-A's agency addresses rumours about her S$3.39 million Seoul apartment

This follows her previous controversy of wearing fake designer wear and accessories.

January 20, 2022, 05:41 PM

ICA S'pore stops illegally imported bak kwa & pork floss from M'sia

Illegally imported food can pose a safety risk to consumers, said the Singapore Food Agency.

January 20, 2022, 05:30 PM

DBS to stop sending 'non-essential' SMSes to customers

The bank also has an anti-fraud team with round-the-clock capabilities.

January 20, 2022, 05:26 PM

River Angbao 2022 entry tickets snapped up online, organisers to release more slots

Fastest fingers.

January 20, 2022, 05:11 PM

Is Nando’s S’pore’s PERi-PERi Bowl with 1,792 combinations too much of a good thing? We find out.

A new product range mixing Asian-inspired recipes with familiar Nando’s items, from S$10.90 nett.

January 20, 2022, 05:03 PM

Prominent S'pore Catholic man in his 60s charged with sexual offences against at least 2 teen boys that occurred more than 15 years ago

He cannot be named due to a gag order.

January 20, 2022, 04:56 PM

S$2.9m crowdfunded treatment helps S’porean boy with rare genetic disorder to stand & walk with support

His mother said that seeing him walk and ride a tricycle with some assistance was "a miracle".

January 20, 2022, 04:25 PM

Tennis star Novak Djokovic holds 80% stake in Danish biotech firm developing Covid-19 treatment

The company reiterated that they are not developing a vaccine.

January 20, 2022, 04:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.