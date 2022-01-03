Back

CNB arrests 3 S'poreans, seizes S$700k in drugs from Hougang Ave 3 'drug store'

Among the drugs seized were packages of 'Ice', cannabis, 'Ecstasy', and LSD.

Andrew Koay | January 30, 2022, 07:41 PM

Three Singaporean men have been arrested in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation against a drug syndicate which was conducted on Jan. 28 and 29.

In total, CNB officers seized about 7kg in drugs, including

  • 3,862g of ‘Ice’

  • 1,873g of cannabis

  • 1,083g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

  • 35 Erimin-5 tablets

  • 452 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps

CNB said in a press release that the total estimated street value of the drugs was S$768,000.

According to CNB, officers first arrested a 48-year-old man in the afternoon of Jan. 28 after raiding a hotel room in the vicinity of Lavender Street.

The man was then brought to a suspected drug store in an industrial building located near Hougang Ave 3 where officers recovered about 1,014g of ‘Ice’ and 844g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets from a storage locker.

Boxes containing packages of coffee beans, with drugs concealed in the packages, seized from a suspected drug store in the vicinity of Hougang Ave 3 in a CNB operation conducted on 28 January 2022. Image from CNB

About 1,014g of ‘Ice’ and 844g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets seized from a suspected drug store in the vicinity of Hougang Ave 3 in a CNB operation conducted on 28 January 2022. Image from CNB

Two other men arrested

On the evening of Jan. 29, CNB officers followed the first arrest by arresting two other men, aged 38 and 58.

Both were escorted to their residences where police uncovered more drugs.

In particular, the 58-year-old man was found to have:

  • 848g of ‘Ice’

  • 1,853g of cannabis

  • 239g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

  • 35 Erimin-5 tablets

  • 452 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps

He also had various drug paraphernalia at his unit in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road.

Some of the drugs and drug paraphernalia recovered from a unit in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road in a CNB operation conducted on 29 January 2022. Image from CNB

"Drug producers in the region are producing more drugs. Those intending to import and traffic these illegal drugs here into Singapore and intending to bring harm to our community will be dealt with by the law," said AC Leon Chan, Deputy Director of Central Narcotics Bureau (Operations).

"My officers will be thorough in bringing those involved in this case to justice."

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Top image from CNB

