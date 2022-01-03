CNB arrests 3 S'poreans, seizes S$700k in drugs from Hougang Ave 3 'drug store'

Three Singaporean men have been arrested in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation against a drug syndicate which was conducted on Jan. 28 and 29.

In total, CNB officers seized about 7kg in drugs, including

3,862g of ‘Ice’

1,873g of cannabis

1,083g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

35 Erimin-5 tablets

452 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps

CNB said in a press release that the total estimated street value of the drugs was S$768,000.

According to CNB, officers first arrested a 48-year-old man in the afternoon of Jan. 28 after raiding a hotel room in the vicinity of Lavender Street.

The man was then brought to a suspected drug store in an industrial building located near Hougang Ave 3 where officers recovered about 1,014g of ‘Ice’ and 844g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets from a storage locker.

Two other men arrested

On the evening of Jan. 29, CNB officers followed the first arrest by arresting two other men, aged 38 and 58.

Both were escorted to their residences where police uncovered more drugs.

In particular, the 58-year-old man was found to have:

848g of ‘Ice’

1,853g of cannabis

239g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

35 Erimin-5 tablets

452 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps

He also had various drug paraphernalia at his unit in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road.

"Drug producers in the region are producing more drugs. Those intending to import and traffic these illegal drugs here into Singapore and intending to bring harm to our community will be dealt with by the law," said AC Leon Chan, Deputy Director of Central Narcotics Bureau (Operations).

"My officers will be thorough in bringing those involved in this case to justice."

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from CNB