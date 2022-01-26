Back

26 e-bike & e-scooter riders caught without theory test certificates in first 6 days of enforcement

Enforcement started on Jan. 1, 2022.

Joshua Lee | January 07, 2022, 04:56 PM

On January 1 this year, it became mandatory for riders of e-bikes (also known as power-assisted bicycles) and e-scooters to pass a theory test before they can ride in public.

While this requirement was announced last year (the theory test was also launched last year), enforcement only started this year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that within six days, its Active Mobility Enforcement Officers caught 26 riders without a digital theory test certificate.

Some were also caught riding on footpaths, which is illegal.

The agency also reminded the public that those caught riding their e-scooters or e-bikes on public paths without passing the theory test can be fined up to S$2,000 and/or jailed for six months.

Top images: LTA.

