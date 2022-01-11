Back

11 cyclists don't dare to fight 1 driver after he exits car to shout at them in S'pore Chinatown

Better than Ip Man.

Belmont Lay | January 17, 2022, 03:23 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A group of at least 11 cyclists got into a verbal altercation with a private hire vehicle driver in Chinatown at around 1am on Jan. 9.

The initial part of the incident was caught on the dashboard camera of the private hire car and shared online.

Now, a second video has emerged showing that the driver did get out of his car to challenge the cyclists to take him on after they expressed their displeasure with him.

Full recount of events

First video

The incident involved a large group of cyclists pedalling down New Bridge Road, and with them partially obstructing the private hire car that was turning left into Keong Saik Road.

Honking caused confrontation

The last rider in the column of cyclists was seen in the footage turning back to look at the car, presumably because the driver had sounded the horn at the group to get them to move.

Based on the dashboard camera footage, after turning into Keong Saik Road and picking up a passenger, a cyclist in a blue t-shirt rode up to the right side of the car, overtook it, and dismounted.

He was then joined by three others, who also dismounted and the small group of cyclists confronted the driver.

The cyclist in blue placed his bicycle on the road, and gesticulated at the driver in his car, but not before banging his hand on the bonnet.

The eventual outcome of the incident was not revealed initially, though it appeared that the driver got out of the car to speak to the cyclists.

Second video

New footage that emerged online about a day after the initial video came out, showed the driver getting out of his car to escalate the confrontation.

He could be seen shouting at the group of cyclists, who backed away and did not want to engage in the altercation further, even though they outnumbered the driver.

The video could have been shot by one of the cyclists in the group and submitted to social media pages for publication.

The driver was seen shouting at the cyclists in Hokkien and asking them not to run away.

The driver could also be seen holding on to his mobile phone in one hand as he appeared to have been filming.

Here is a translation of what the driver said:

Driver: "Don't be effeminate, don't be effeminate."

"All of you just give it your best shot."

"Eh come on over, you're a coward, right?"

"Come on, all of you don't run away, it's fine."

Cyclist: "You only want to look for trouble with other people."

Driver: "Don't run away."

[Unintelligible speech]

"Don't be afraid."

Responses

And if the submission of the second video was to cast the driver in a bad light, it appeared the move might have backfired.

Responses to the video of the driver shouting at the cyclists has been favourable to the driver.

The commenters who viewed the driver's actions positively said he did get out of his car to face the cyclists who then turned tail and walked away, despite gesticulating at the driver initially.

New rules for cyclists are in force

New rules for cyclists in Singapore have kicked in on Jan. 1, 2022.

A group of cyclists can only ride in a maximum group of five if they are riding single-file, or a maximum of 10 cyclists if the group is riding two abreast.

From Jan. 1, 2022, the composition fines for such individuals will be raised from S$75 to S$150.

For more serious cases, the cyclist may be charged in court and face a fine of up to S$1,000 and/ or a jail term of up to three months for the first offence.

For a second or subsequent offence, the cyclist may face a fine of up to S$2,000 and/ or a jail term of up to six months.

UK media The Guardian features joss paper in photo of dumpling dish for Lunar New Year

Not so auspicious.

January 17, 2022, 02:37 PM

Mother uses son as sponge to absorb sea lion's wild splashes at S'pore Zoo

Alternative headline: Son protects mother from sea lion splashes at S'pore Zoo.

January 17, 2022, 02:30 PM

Why is everyone playing Wordle & how did it get so insanely popular?

Small wins to brag about.

January 17, 2022, 01:57 PM

These poly students will literally go the distance to make skating lessons affordable

They have been booked solid each weekend since they started classes in July 2021.

January 17, 2022, 01:37 PM

S'pore social enterprise Boxgreen selling plant-based healthy snacks packed by inmates

Yummy snacks for a good cause.

January 17, 2022, 12:17 PM

School fees go up for S'porean polytechnic & ITE Nitec students for 2022 academic year

Financial assistance available as no one in Singapore will be deprived of an education.

January 17, 2022, 12:16 PM

133 FairPrice stores will remain open on first day of CNY 2022

For the last-minute shoppers.

January 17, 2022, 11:52 AM

Police raid 17 handphone shops in S'pore selling SIM cards allegedly registered using fake details

The fraudulent SIM cards are typically exploited by criminals who wish to remain anonymous to conduct illicit activities.

January 17, 2022, 11:50 AM

Man, 46, dies from heart attack, M'sian family gets VTL bus tickets to enter S'pore after appealing for help

With the help of authorities, they eventually managed to get four tickets to come to Singapore on Jan. 16.

January 17, 2022, 11:33 AM

Man, 67, dies alone in Toa Payoh rental flat, smell detected by elderly neighbour over several days

Help sought from elderly care centre before body was found.

January 17, 2022, 11:12 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.