Back

Student, 23, sleeps & eats at Beijing hotels & VIP lounges for free by posing as wealthy socialite for 3 weeks

She did not spend a single cent for three weeks.

Ashley Tan | December 07, 2021, 10:48 AM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

As part of her university project, an art student challenged herself to live in Beijing for three weeks, without spending a single cent.

One might think that with such a catch, she likely spent her days and nights on the streets, not in the plush halls of luxurious hotels and VIP lounges.

But that was exactly what 23-year-old Zou Yaqi did, through a combination of convincing props and street smarts.

Convincing disguise

The student from the Central Academy of Fine Arts of Beijing told Sixth Tone that her ambitious endeavour was a performance art project, aimed at being a criticism of capitalism and consumerism.

Zou herself shared that she is "poor", and wanted to "break the rules".

"It’s very interesting how such free 'excessive goods' are distributed — they’re often given to people who seem to already have plenty," Zou said on her Weibo.

But in order to blend in with the wealthy crowd at the swanky locations on her 21-day "itinerary", she had to look the part.

Her disguise as a mingyuan (which means "socialite" in Mandarin), included a fake luxury handbag, a fake diamond ring, a designer tracksuit, and bright red lipstick.

Photo from Chinanews.com 

Used forged entry passes and fake names

Her experiment started on May 1, and the first place she visited was an airport VIP lounge. She managed to gain access with a forged entry pass, and even though it was only valid for three hours, she stayed there for three days.

Photo from Sohu

Her meals came from the lounge's three daily buffets.

She later managed to convince a Gucci staff to give her a free paper bag with the brand's logo.

Not only did it contribute to her disguise, she used it to stash away free food from samples and buffets.

Photo from Chinanews.com

By giving staff fake names and persuading them with various made-up reasons, Zou even gained access to a Louis Vuitton exhibition, five-star hotels, and an auction using an invitation a friend gave her, the latter of which allowed her to try on expensive jewellery which apparently cost millions of yuan, Sixth Tone reported.

Photo from Chinanews.com

Throughout this period, Zou spent her nights on the lounge's sofas and cleaned herself in public bathrooms in hotels.

Photo from Chinanews.com

She even took a nap at IKEA.

Photo from Chinanews.com

Controversy

At the end of the three weeks, she presented her project with videos she had recorded of her experiences.

Her project went viral on Chinese social media, and also sparked some controversy from users who accused of her playing a prank to get free food and drinks, South China Morning Post reported.

Others added that she had used a "policy loophole" to become a "fake socialite", and "took advantage of a highly extravagant lifestyle".

According to Sixth Tone and SCMP, Zou responded that she is neither a part of the elite, nor a wannabe online celebrity, and is instead a member of the "proletariat", citing her humble origins.

She added that her intention was not to examine wealth inequality or define what a socialite is.

Top photo from Sohu and Chinanews.com

US' Jonathan Kaplan submits credentials to President Halimah, after nearly 5 years of no ambassador to S'pore

Kaplan described Singapore as a "critically important partner in the region."

December 07, 2021, 05:24 PM

US to stage diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

American athletes are still allowed to compete in the event.

December 07, 2021, 04:51 PM

Ultraman fights Godzilla-like monster in Gardens by the Bay. Video. Awesome.

The episode teases the appearance of the Merlion.

December 07, 2021, 03:51 PM

Former TV host Benedict Goh, 51, proposes to girlfriend in Thailand

Congrats to the happy couple.

December 07, 2021, 03:43 PM

Najib appeals to delay hearing as he claimed he was in ‘close contact’ with positive Covid-19 case

"This is not a coffee shop. This is the court of law," the Court of Appeal judge reminded Najib.

December 07, 2021, 03:36 PM

Grow sideways as McDonald's S'pore does 1-for-1 Double Filet-O-Fish at S$5.40

Why just grow up and old?

December 07, 2021, 02:23 PM

S'porean women pickier than men when dating with average of 19 requirements: Dating app survey

600 Singaporeans were surveyed on their dating preferences.

December 07, 2021, 01:21 PM

All VTL travellers to S'pore must take daily Covid-19 ART tests from Dec. 7

This enhanced testing regime will remain in place for at least four weeks.

December 07, 2021, 01:08 PM

Pop-up Spongebob-themed cafe with Impossible Foods menu at Bugis from Dec. 16, 2021

I can't hear youuuuu

December 07, 2021, 12:56 PM

Miss flying? Tightened security screening at Serangoon MRT station gives commuters boarding feeling.

Just like flying but without the flying part.

December 07, 2021, 12:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.