Police looking for 3 men to assist with investigations for bicycle theft case in Yishun

The police are looking for the following three men:

According to a police news release on Dec. 13, the police are looking for the three men to assist with police investigations into a case bicycle theft at Blk 795 Yishun Ring Road on Dec. 7, 2021.

Those with information can call the police at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, information can be submitted online here.

The police said all information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force