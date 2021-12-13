Police looking for 3 men to assist with investigations for bicycle theft case in Yishun

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The police are looking for the following three men:
According to a police news release on Dec. 13, the police are looking for the three men to assist with police investigations into a case bicycle theft at Blk 795 Yishun Ring Road on Dec. 7, 2021.
Those with information can call the police at 1800-255-0000.
Alternatively, information can be submitted online here.
The police said all information will be kept strictly confidential.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.