Yio Chu Kang bakery offers kaya toast, salted egg yolk & ang ku kueh flavoured macarons

Innovative.

Joshua Lee | December 01, 2021, 09:21 AM

If you're looking for something new to tickle your taste buds, may we suggest Jaded Macarons?

The Yio Chu Kang bakery offers artisanal macarons that come in a range of mind-blowing flavours — flavours that we didn't think to associate with the meringue dessert.

The macarons in the Ang Ku Kueh Bundle come with peanut shells, roasted peanut buttercream, and roasted peanut bits.

Credit: Jaded Macarons

If you're a fan of liu sha bao (salted egg yolk custard buns), you might enjoy the Liu Sha Bao Bundle. Each macaron consists of milk shells, liu sha buttercream, and a salted egg yolk lava core.

Credit: Jaded Macarons

The Kaya Butter Toast Bundle offers macarons that come with toast shells, kaya (made-in-house by the way), and salted buttercream.

Credit: Jaded Macarons

These three macaron bundles, together with the Kopi Gao Bundle and the White Rabbit Candy Bundle make up Jaded Macaron's Signature Series.

You get five macarons in each bundle (S$15). You can also get one macaron of each signature flavour with the Signature Series box (S$15).

The bakery offers seasonal flavours from time to time. According to its Flavour Library, past flavours put out by the bakery include Maple Bacon, Black Pepper Plum, Blood Orange Sangria, and Basil Strawberry Dark Chocolate.

The bakery also creates macarons for F&B establishments. According to its website, it provides a bespoke series of macarons — including a very intriguing Mala-flavoured one — to Blossom Restaurant at Marina Bay Sands.

Jaded Macarons is run by co-founders Alvin and Denise. According to its website, the bakery aims to produce "innovative and intriguing" flavours and hope that their desserts "challenge what a macaron means to you".

You can order these macarons online and have them delivered for free islandwide. Delivery to residences on Sentosa island will incur a S$10 fee.

You can also visit Jaded Macarons' physical store at 9 Yio Chu Kang Road from Fridays to Sundays, 2pm to 6pm. Do note that walk-ins are by appointment only.

Jaded Macarons

Address: 9 Yio Chu Kang Rd, #01-53 Space @ Kovan, Singapore 545523 (map)

Opening hours: Fridays to Sundays, 2pm to 6pm, by appointment only.

Website for online orders: https://www.jadedmacarons.com/store

Social media: InstagramFacebook

All images via Jaded Macarons. 

