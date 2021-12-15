Back

WP senior leaders didn't hand over internal correspondences: Committee of Privileges report

The report stated that the proceedings "have largely concluded".

Tanya Ong | December 15, 2021, 09:27 PM

In the fifth special report from the Committee of Privileges released on Dec. 15 , it was revealed that senior WP leaders did not hand over some documents concerning issues raised in the Committee.

The report also stated that the proceedings of the committee have "largely concluded save for a few outstanding matters which will be assessed and addressed by the Committee henceforth".

Failed or refused to provide documents

The report stated that the Committee had previously asked Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap to hand over documents, including internal correspondence between senior leadership.

These requests were first raised on various occasions from Dec. 10 to 14, 2021. However, the three WP leaders have either failed or refused to provide them, the report noted.

A summons was each issued to Singh, Lim and Faisal on Dec. 15.

The Committee also heard further oral evidence from Pritam Singh on Dec. 15.

The Committee will consider their responses on the summons on Dec. 20.

Faisal: "I'm not going to answer that"

Previously, Faisal had brought a note with him to the hearing and was questioned about it.

In the course of the questioning, Faisal revealed that he had met WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh, and WP Chair Sylvia Lim prior to his interview with the COP that took place on Dec. 9.

However, he refused to share details of the meetings that he had with Singh and Lim on Dec. 7 and 8.

When questioned by Minister Edwin Tong about it, Faisal declined to answer about the documents that may have been brought along to these meetings by Singh and Lim and said that he was only "privy" to the document he had with him.

He said:

"I can say, I'm only comfortable of what I feel and (what) I can recall correctly about what I brought to the meeting.

(You see, Mr Faisal-)

So I do not want to give (an) untruth or something which (deviates) from the truth."

Tong asked if Singh and Lim had brought documents and if so, what documents, to those meetings, but Faisal said that he wasn't going to answer that.

In the exchange, Faisal was also warned that it would be an offence for him to refuse to answer questions directly or attempt to mislead the COP.

Top photo via gov.sg/YouTube

