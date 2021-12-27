Covid-19 vaccination a condition for approval & renewal of PRs, work passes & long-term passes from Feb. 1, 2022

From Feb. 1, 2022, being vaccinated against Covid-19 will be a condition for the approval of new long-term passes, work passes, and permanent residences, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Dec. 26.

Vaccination will also be required for the renewal of existing work passes.

The new measures are meant to sustain Singapore's high vaccination rates, and facilitate the safe reopening of the economy and society.

Work pass holders and dependents

The verification of vaccination status will be checked at the point of application for work pass holders and dependents.

Vaccination for long-term pass holders had already been in place as an entry requirement to Singapore since Nov. 1, 2021.

In its latest press release, MOH said that employers will be required to make a declaration upon application that their work pass holders and dependants are fully vaccinated upon arrival in Singapore.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after he or she has received the full regimen of any vaccine on the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing Procedure (WHO EUL) list of vaccines.

As part of the verification process, pass holders will also be required to submit or present their vaccination certificates.

This can be done digitally, by uploading the digital certificate to ICA’s Vaccination Check Portal system, or presented in person to the airlines, ferry operators or at the checkpoint before boarding.

Those who are unable to produce the necessary documentation will be denied entry into Singapore, unless prior exemptions have been granted.

MOH added that all pass holders will be subjected to the prevailing immigration entry requirements and health protocols in Singapore.

Grace period of 30 days upon arrival for positive serology test

After arrival, individuals who have received their vaccination overseas must also update their vaccination records in the National Immunisation Registry (NIR).

A grace period of 30 days upon arrival in Singapore will be given for individuals to show a positive serology test result taken at any Public Health Preparedness Clinic.

Those who test negative will be required to complete the full vaccination regimen in Singapore or face revocation of their passes.

Exemptions to the vaccination condition only apply in three scenarios:

Individuals below 12 years old;

Individuals aged 12 to below 18 years old, who can make a declaration to complete the full vaccination regimen after arriving in Singapore;

Pass holders who are medically ineligible for vaccination. They must submit a doctor’s memo at the point of application, and undergo a medical review upon arrival in Singapore.

For Permanent Residence, Long-Term Visit Pass, and Student’s Pass applications

For new applications for Permanent Residence (PR), Long-Term Visit Pass, and Student's Pass, the vaccination status of applicants will also be verified during the pass issuance process.

If applicants are not registered in the NIR (e.g. unvaccinated or vaccinated overseas but tested serology negative), they will have to complete the full vaccination regimen in Singapore to fulfil the vaccination condition, before they can be granted PR or long-term passes.

Exemptions for the vaccination condition are only for those aged below 12 years old, or those who are medically ineligible for vaccination.

Related articles

Top image via @shawnanggg on Unsplash.