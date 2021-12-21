Back

Woman in S'pore sprays water on debt collectors with a hose, police report lodged

Things got wet pretty quickly.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 2021, 05:57 PM

A few debt collectors in Singapore were left soaking wet after a woman sprayed water on them from the front gate of her house.

The incident was captured on video and posted onto debt collection company AG Adler's Facebook page on Dec. 17, 2021.

Its caption, alleging that the woman seen in the video is a debtor, read:

"Wah now debtors owe money dun pay n come out with many patterns... but this'll teach us to be even tougher n wiser tq."

Sprayed water on debt collectors

In the video, the woman can be seen talking to two men who appear to be debt collectors outside of her house. She was barefoot and not wearing a face mask.

It is also unclear what she was saying to the debt collectors.

Moments later, she walked back to her house while shouting to her family members in Mandarin: "Come!"

The woman subsequently picked up a garden water hose, and kept her eyes trained on the debt collectors.

At this point, the person recording the video can be heard saying in Mandarin: "She's gonna spray water ah! Let her spray, let her spray!"

The woman then aimed the hose at the debt collectors and sprayed water on them.

One of the debt collectors, who was being sprayed on, approached her and said: "If you spray, we will call police, don't harass us!"

You can watch the full video here:

Completely soaked

One of the debt collectors appeared to be soaking wet in another video uploaded by AG Adler, which was accompanied by the caption:

"So fierce spray water dun need pay, wrong move auntie."

A separate Facebook post by AG Adler showed at least two police officers outside the woman's house.

Police report lodged

AG Adler appears to have lodged a police report on the incident.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Top images via Ag Adler Oper/FB.

