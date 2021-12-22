Woman, 48, dies after she was found motionless in forest near Upper Bukit Timah Road

A 48-year-old woman has died after she was found lying motionless in a forest area along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The Straits Times reported on Dec. 21 that a concrete slab had fallen on the woman opposite Bukit Timah Hill on state land near the Bukit Batok Nature Park.

ST identified the deceased as Melita Dollah.

Her body was discovered by the authorities.

The police said in response to media queries that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 12.42pm on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The woman was conveyed unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

She was later pronounced dead.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at Bukit Timah Hill.

They took the woman to the hospital.

The police said that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Condolence messages and prayers have been posted to Facebook since Sunday in response to the woman's passing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here