Back

If your window falls out in S'pore, up to S$10,000 fine &/or 1 year jail term awaits

43 cases of fallen windows recorded across Singapore from January to November 2021.

Belmont Lay | December 13, 2021, 01:59 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A total of 43 cases of fallen windows were recorded across Singapore from January to November 2021.

But no one was injured in this 11 months of the year, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Housing and Development Board said on Dec. 11.

Breakdown of cases

Out of these 43 cases, 22 involved casement windows, 16 were sliding windows, and five involved other types, such as louvre.

There were 49 cases during the same time frame in 2020.

12 cases prevented

During the first 11 months of 2021, BCA was also alerted to 12 cases involving windows that were not well-maintained and on the verge of becoming dislodged.

It worked with the HDB in engaging home owners to rectify the situation.

Causes

One of the main causes of fallen casement and sliding windows was corroded aluminium rivets that were unable to hold the casement window panels in place.

Sliding window panels can detach and fall when excessive force is used to open or close them.

In such cases, there could be a lack of safety features, such as safety stoppers and angle strips, to keep the windows within the tracks.

BCA has been issuing retrofitting orders since 2004 requiring home owners to replace aluminium rivets in casement windows with stainless steel ones.

Since 2006, 388 people have been fined and 92 people have been prosecuted for fallen windows.

Penalties

For failing to replace all aluminium rivets in casement windows with stainless steel ones, home owners can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

If a window falls due to lack of maintenance, homeowners can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.

Top photos via super-window.com & expresswindows.com.sg

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Binance.sg quits S'pore market

Will stop operating by Feb. 13, 2021.

December 13, 2021, 12:11 PM

Sengkang resident fills lift landing, corridor with items last 3 years, neighbour moves out to avoid dispute

Help needed.

December 13, 2021, 10:57 AM

2 lions escaped from container at Changi Airport, shot with tranquilliser gun

There were seven lions in total.

December 13, 2021, 09:58 AM

370 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is at 46.9 per cent.

December 12, 2021, 10:10 PM

Pritam says he told Raeesah in Oct.3 meeting that she ought to 'take responsibility & ownership of the issue'

Details on Oct. 3 and 4

December 12, 2021, 09:35 PM

Wild boar sprinting across Kranji Expressway killed after being hit by car

Poor thing.

December 12, 2021, 07:40 PM

'I've never deem myself a heroine': Raybe Oh gives candid answers & shares her recovery journey in IG Q&A

She was supposed to celebrate her third anniversary with her fiancé on April 21.

December 12, 2021, 01:38 PM

Faisal Manap refuses to share details of meetings between him, Pritam Singh, & Sylvia Lim with Committee of Privileges

The meetings, Faisal said, took place on Dec. 7 and 8, and lasted for 2 to 3 hours on each day.

December 12, 2021, 01:33 PM

Muslim vet nurse in S'pore has helped hundreds of dogs in 4 years: 'It's my responsibility to treat them'

Ahmat Sharezza Ahmat Ja'affar has been working as a veterinary nurse for the past four years.

December 12, 2021, 12:36 PM

New anime store in Tokyo, expected to be one of the world's largest, to open in 2023

A lot of anime.

December 12, 2021, 12:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.