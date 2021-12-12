Back

Wild boar sprinting across Kranji Expressway killed after being hit by car

Poor thing.

Jason Fan | December 12, 2021, 07:40 PM

A wild boar met an unfortunate end on Dec. 7, after being hit by a car on the highway.

According to a video uploaded to Facebook page Roads.sg, the incident happened shortly after midnight, along the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

Not a traffic offence

The camera footage showed the vehicle travelling on the middle lane along the highway when the boar dashed out from the left side of the road.

Image via Roads.sg/FB.

A loud "thud" could be heard, and the people within the car were clearly surprised by the incident.

The driver quickly pulled over to the road shoulder, before exclaiming loudly to the passengers that the car hit a wild boar.

The driver could then be seen exiting the vehicle to inspect the damage to the car.

While this was happening, the passengers in the car could be heard discussing the incident.

At the end of the video, an image of the wild boar lying on the road could be seen, with traffic police seen in the background.

Image via Roads.sg/FB.

According to the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal to not stop and help the animal after an accident. Failure to do so could result in a S$3,000 fine or a jail term of up to a year.

Mothership understands no traffic offence was committed in this instance.

You can see the full video here:

Top image via Roads.sg/FB.

