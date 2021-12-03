Back

5 people in S'pore arrested for alleged involvement in WhatsApp account takeover scam syndicate

They are aged between 27 and 37.

Syahindah Ishak | December 03, 2021, 01:47 PM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) have arrested four men, aged between 27 and 37, and a 34-year-old woman for their suspected involvement in a WhatsApp account takeover scam syndicate.

The police said in a press release that they had conducted an operation between Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, and officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the five persons.

During the operation, a laptop, mobile phones, tablets, bank cards, substances believed to be controlled drugs, and drug-related paraphernalia were seized.

Three men also arrested for suspected drug-related offences

Among the five persons arrested, three men, aged between 27 and 31, were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Of the five persons arrested, a 37-year-old man was charged on Dec. 1 with unauthorised access to computer material and was remanded for further investigations.

Investigations against the other four suspects are ongoing, police said.

Under the Computer Misuse Act, first-time offenders who knowingly cause a computer to perform any function for the purpose of securing access without authority to any program or data held in any computer can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Re-offenders can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

