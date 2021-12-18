US woman makes about S$137,000 from selling her farts in jars

Nowadays, you can sell almost anything, even farts.

And U.S. content creator Stephanie Matto did exactly just that.

&t=728s

In a YouTube video posted on Dec. 15, she revealed that she made about US$100,000 (around S$137,000) from selling fart jars.

S$1,000 fart jars

Fart jars, as its name suggests, are jars of Matto's farts that also include some flower petals and a handwritten note.

She revealed that each jar costs US$1,000 but is currently on deal at US$500.

She said that she has sold close to 175 jars so far.

These unique products are sold on Unfiltrd, a creator platform that she described as "OnlyFans on crack".

According to People, the fart jars started off as a limited edition product launch, but has become one of her most profitable ventures.

Matto said that she started selling fart jars as it was requested by "20 or so" people on her Unfiltrd page.

Best diet for farts

In the video, she also shared what food she consumes for the ideal fart jar: Black bean salad, Coca Cola, Brussels sprouts and protein muffins.

In response to people gawking at the steep price point, she explained:

"I was offering a deal at 50 per cent off and when you take into account the shipping and handling, the amount of food that I have to eat in order to produce the farts, the amount of energy and exertion that goes into creating the farts and the flower petals that go into the fart jar and capture the scent... And also every single fart jar comes with a handwritten note, that takes time..."

And what does she have to say to her detractors?

"Walk a mile in my shoes. You try and make farts every single day, multiple times a day. It's not easy."

Top image from @stepankamatto on Instagram.

Follow and listen to our podcast here