Ultraman fights kaiju at Jewel Changi Airport without destroying anything in 2nd episode of series

The second episode of a series featuring the giant spandex-clad Japanese superhero, Ultraman, has been released on YouTube.

This time, Ultraman battles it out with another kaiju -- giant monster -- with the backdrop of another of Singapore's crowning landmarks, Jewel Changi Airport.

Previously, Ultraman tussled with the Red King at Gardens by the Bay.

Ultraman vs. Neronga

Ultraman's foe in the second episode is Neronga, a dinosaurian kaiju capable of releasing beams of electricity.

Terrorising the people admiring the HSBC Rain Vortex, Ultraman arrives in time to save the day.

The pair punch and kick in full view of the Jewel Changi Airport dome before Ultraman delivers a deadly chop to the back of Neronga's neck.

He then wrestles and lifts the kaiju above his shoulders before slamming it to the ground.

The fight is over, and surprisingly, Jewel Changi Airport emerges completely unscathed.

Elsewhere in the sea at Sentosa, a new challenger resembling the Merlion emerges from its depths.

STB campaign

If you're wondering what's with Ultraman's and the kaijus' sudden interest in tiny Singapore, the series is actually part of the SingapoReimagine campaign.

Titled "Ultraman: A New Power of Singapore", the videos were created by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in Japan "to convey the charm of Singapore from a new perspective", according to the Visit Singapore website.

The campaign also aims to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan were established.

Look out for third episode and finale, which will air on Dec. 21.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from ウルトラマン公式 ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL by TSUBURAYA PROD. / YouTube