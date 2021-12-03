Up to 48% off hotels, flights & attractions in S’pore & beyond from now till Dec. 12

For those looking for an excuse to play hard this year-end, look no further.

Traveloka is having its 12.12 Super Lifestyle Sale from now to Dec. 12 with attractive discounts and prizes to be won when you spend.

Also, here’s something to motivate you to spend more during the 12.12 “Super Lifestyle Sale”: The top three spenders on accommodation, attractions and tours from now until Dec. 12 will have their bookings completely paid for by Traveloka.

So what offers can you find at the 12.12 ​​“Super Lifestyle Sale”?

The sale offers discounts of up to 48 per cent on hotel bookings. Here are some attractive hotel booking that we spotted on Traveloka

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore

Book the SingapoRediscovers Package - Urban Room at ParkRoyal Pickering with breakfast included from S$173 a night.

Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore

With Traveloka, stay a night at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore’s Studio Apartment, with breakfast included, from S$98.

Shangri-La Singapore

With Traveloka, Shangri-La Singapore’s Garden Wing Deluxe City View, with breakfast included, is priced from S$210 per night.

Those looking to book flights can enjoy a 12 per cent discount (capped at S$50) on all flight bookings.

Now that more Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) are open, get busy planning that holiday you’ve been dreaming of and take off right away. Enjoy discounts of up to S$110 off your VTL flight bookings.

Some available flight deals we spotted include:

A trip to Seoul

Fly to Seoul, South Korea from as low as S$242.

A trip to New York City

Take a flight to New York City from S$678.

A trip to Berlin

Enjoy the heritage sights of Berlin, Germany from S$274.

Looking to book your visit to an attraction? You can enjoy a 20 per cent discount (capped at S$35) on all attraction bookings made via the Traveloka app.

Here are some attractive offers that we spotted:

Singapore Cable Car

Catch a bird’s eye view of Sentosa when you take a ride into the island on a cable car from S$19.

Universal Studios Singapore

Or enjoy a day at Singapore’s one and only theme park.

With Traveloka, you can buy two tickets at S$138 and get an additional one for free.

S.E.A. Aquarium™

Explore what’s under the sea with your loved ones. Buy two tickets at S$70 and get the third one free.

Adventure Cove Waterpark™

Splash around with your family. With Traveloka, you’ll get three tickets for the price of two at S$64.

If that isn’t enough, Traveloka is holding flash sales from 12am to 2am, and 12pm to 3pm daily where you can get vouchers for an additional 36 per cent discount on hotel bookings and 25 per cent discount on attraction bookings.

If you want to enjoy these discounted deals on hotel and attraction bookings, make sure you log into your Traveloka account on the website or in-app and stack whatever vouchers you have.

12 days of giveaways

On top of that, from Dec. 1 to 12, the top three spenders of the day will win daily prizes which include an American Tourister luggage worth S$250, vouchers for hotel stays and more.

Here’s what winners stand to win every day:

Dec. 1

Winner 1: Four tickets to Singapore Zoo

Winner 2: Four tickets to Singapore River Wonders

Winner 3: Four tickets to Singapore Night Safari

Dec. 2

S$100 Traveloka Voucher to use for Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s hotels, serviced suites and wellness and lifestyle packages

Dec. 3

S$100 F&B Dining Voucher to use at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Dec. 4

S$100 Traveloka Voucher to use at Universal Studios Singapore

Dec. 5

S$115 Traveloka Flight Voucher to use for Singapore Airlines flights

Dec. 6

S$100 Traveloka Voucher to use for Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s hotels, serviced suites and wellness and lifestyle packages

Dec. 7

Two Adult Tickets to Kampong Glam by Civic District by Singapore Sidecars worth S$320

Dec. 8

S$100 Traveloka Hotel Vouchers

Dec. 9

S$100 Room Voucher to use at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore

Dec. 10

S$100 Traveloka Hotel Vouchers

Dec. 11

S$115 Traveloka Flight Voucher to use for Singapore Airlines

Dec. 12

Winner 1: One American Tourister luggage and S$115 Traveloka Flight Voucher

Winner 2: One American Tourister luggage and S$100 PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore F&B Dining Voucher

Winner 3: One American Tourister luggage and S$100 Traveloka Xperience Voucher

Play a game and win up to S$730 in rewards

Also, as part of Traveloka’s 12.12 campaign, you can win up to S$730 worth of rewards and coupons when you play its “Raise a Pet: Happy Pet, Amazing Rewards” game.

Here’s how you play it:

You'll be raising a virtual Godwit bird named Godwy on your Traveloka mobile app and online.

Raising Godwy involves providing him snacks and meals, which you can get by performing tasks such as joining the Traveloka Telegram group, and sharing your referral link that will be provided by Traveloka.

You will receive snacks for your virtual pet when others click your referral link or when you click other people’s links.

And if someone joins the game for the first time by clicking your link, you’ll get a meal for Godwy.

Each time Godwy is fed, your level goes up. So, the more snacks and meals it gets, the higher the level you’ll be. When you level up, more coupons and rewards will be unlocked for you.

The coupons are valid until Dec. 12, so it’s not too late to get started.

For more information head over to Traveloka’s website.

Top images via Traveloka and Resorts World Sentosa.

This sponsored article by Traveloka made the writer want to book a staycation soon.