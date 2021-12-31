OnlyFans creator Titus Low out of Manhunt S'pore after being charged for transmitting obscene material

OnlyFans content creator Titus Low will no longer be participating in male beauty pageant Manhunt Singapore 2021 after he was charged in court.

On Dec. 30, the 22-year-old was charged with two counts of transmitting obscene material via electronic means, and one count of failing to comply with an order issued to him.

Manhunt Singapore 2021 finalist

Low was confirmed as a finalist in the competition on Sep. 19 via Manhunt Singapore's Instagram page.

In response to Straits Times' queries, Manhunt Singapore's national director Dinesh Sujanani has confirmed that the OnlyFans creator is no longer a participant.

He said that Low's withdrawal from the competition was "mutually decided".

Instagram posts featuring Low will also be removed from Manhunt's Singapore Instagram page, ST reported.

Sujanani disclosed that Low was among the contestants that they had invited to participate this year and they "were unaware of these charges until the media reports came out".

Granted bail of S$5,000

Low, who was present in court on Dec. 30 morning and represented by a lawyer, was granted S$5,000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he must not access his OnlyFans accounts or contact any prosecution witnesses.

His case has been adjourned to Jan. 20, 2022 for investigations to be completed.

In the afternoon of Dec. 30, Low had posted an Instagram story to announce that a YouTube video would be posted that night.

However, three hours later, he shared another Instagram story update, announcing that he would be taking a social media break instead "due to the situation" that day.

Low added that he will eventually address the news about him but wants to have a happy new year for now.

Five-figure income and police visit

In a previous interview with Low back in October, he revealed that his OnlyFans account boasts "thousands" of subscribers that contribute to his "comfortable five-digit figure" takings each month.

A day before the interview, the police had paid the OnlyFans creator a visit as they were acting on a report that Low's photos and videos were circulating on WhatsApp.

The police had confirmed with Mothership that "a report was lodged and a 21-year-old man is assisting with police investigations".

They said that his mobile phone and tablet were seized for "forensics examination" as part of the investigations.

Top images via @titusslow on Instagram.