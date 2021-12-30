Many agree to show up after TikTok video informs people to dance outside Hillion Mall on Jan. 1, 2022

A Singaporean teenager's random TikTok video asking people to meet up outside Hillion Mall to dance on New Year's Day has been viewed 200,000 times.

With almost 18,000 likes as of Dec. 30, and dozens of comments from fellow TikTok users saying they will be there, the video with a random instruction has effectively gone viral.

And no one really knows why.

"Calling all west siders"

In the video, uploaded by the TikTok user, Xavier, 19, he gave a lowkey shoutout to "all west siders" to meet up at the open space outside Hillion Mall on Jan. 1, 2022 to dance along to "Rock With Me", a viral dance trend on the video platform.

His proposal was met with a lot of excitement, with other TikTokers stating their intention to join in the dance gathering.

Time moved from 10am to 1pm

Amidst the excitement of the proposed event, some also resisted the early meeting time of 10am.

Xavier promptly responded by changing the meeting time to 1pm, so that everyone has time to recover from the New Year's Eve festivities the night before.

Some pushback about potentially large illegal gathering

There were also some concerns from people in the comments section that the event Xavier is mooting may be illegal given the current pandemic regulations.

Currently, the maximum permitted size for social gatherings is five people.

Did not expect video to do well

Speaking to Mothership, Xavier, who did not provide his last name, said he did not expect his video to be viewed so many times.

"If a large crowd really shows up I want us to all have a good and safe time making dance TikToks," he added.

When asked if he was afraid of potentially starting an illegal gathering given the current pandemic restrictions, he said that he was, but will be putting up another video to remind people to wear their masks and not to gather in big groups.

On Dec. 30, Xavier uploaded another video with more instructions for people who want to join him on New Year's day.

He said that people who decide to show up should mask up and stay in their individual friend groups.

He also told them not to approach him and to avoid congregating as a crowd.

The "event" is intended to end at 1:20pm sharp.

"Let's make this clean and fun and safe for everyone, okay?" Xavier said.

Top photo via @abc_xav/TikTok and Lim Peng Hwee/Google Maps