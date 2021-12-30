Back

Many agree to show up after TikTok video informs people to dance outside Hillion Mall on Jan. 1, 2022

"Calling all west siders"

Low Jia Ying | December 30, 2021, 06:06 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singaporean teenager's random TikTok video asking people to meet up outside Hillion Mall to dance on New Year's Day has been viewed 200,000 times.

With almost 18,000 likes as of Dec. 30, and dozens of comments from fellow TikTok users saying they will be there, the video with a random instruction has effectively gone viral.

And no one really knows why.

"Calling all west siders"

In the video, uploaded by the TikTok user, Xavier, 19, he gave a lowkey shoutout to "all west siders" to meet up at the open space outside Hillion Mall on Jan. 1, 2022 to dance along to "Rock With Me", a viral dance trend on the video platform.

His proposal was met with a lot of excitement, with other TikTokers stating their intention to join in the dance gathering.

Screenshot via TikTok.

Screenshot via TikTok.

Time moved from 10am to 1pm

Amidst the excitement of the proposed event, some also resisted the early meeting time of 10am.

Xavier promptly responded by changing the meeting time to 1pm, so that everyone has time to recover from the New Year's Eve festivities the night before.

Screenshot via TikTok.

Some pushback about potentially large illegal gathering

There were also some concerns from people in the comments section that the event Xavier is mooting may be illegal given the current pandemic regulations.

Screenshot via TikTok.

Screenshot via TikTok.

Currently, the maximum permitted size for social gatherings is five people.

Did not expect video to do well

Speaking to Mothership, Xavier, who did not provide his last name, said he did not expect his video to be viewed so many times.

"If a large crowd really shows up I want us to all have a good and safe time making dance TikToks," he added.

When asked if he was afraid of potentially starting an illegal gathering given the current pandemic restrictions, he said that he was, but will be putting up another video to remind people to wear their masks and not to gather in big groups.

On Dec. 30, Xavier uploaded another video with more instructions for people who want to join him on New Year's day.

He said that people who decide to show up should mask up and stay in their individual friend groups.

He also told them not to approach him and to avoid congregating as a crowd.

The "event" is intended to end at 1:20pm sharp.

"Let's make this clean and fun and safe for everyone, okay?" Xavier said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @abc_xav/TikTok and Lim Peng Hwee/Google Maps

Extremely exhausted Cinereous vulture crash landed near Farrer Road

No visible injuries were found on the vulture when NParks attended to it.

December 31, 2021, 11:08 AM

McDonald's S'pore designs limited edition cross-body bags, S$14.90 with any purchase

McFashion.

December 31, 2021, 11:00 AM

China bans national football players from getting tattoos, existing tattoos to be removed or covered up

To "set a good example for society".

December 31, 2021, 10:50 AM

Rebecca Lim & Chiou Huey 'dance' barefoot with cockroaches in dumpster in behind-the-scenes

Art imitates life.

December 31, 2021, 10:49 AM

Temperatures in S'pore to fall to 23°C on New Year's Eve & 2022 first weekend

Spending both 2021 and 2022 at home as a burrito wrap.

December 31, 2021, 05:16 AM

311 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 103 are Omicron cases

1 death reported today.

December 31, 2021, 12:58 AM

NTU & Harvard scientists develop biodegradable food packaging that can keep strawberries fresh for a longer period

This new material can help to reduce food waste and plastic waste.

December 31, 2021, 12:10 AM

MOH addresses 'serious allegation' linking purported death of teenager to Covid vaccine

MOH called on the public to refrain from unsubstantiated speculation while more tests are being done.

December 30, 2021, 08:55 PM

Man arrested after allegedly slamming innocent tuxedo cat against a wall at Ang Mo Kio Blk 645

The man believed to be connected to this case of animal cruelty was arrested two days after a report was made.

December 30, 2021, 07:05 PM

Plenty of people flocked to St John's, Lazarus & Kusu Islands over Christmas long weekend

A massive telepathy among Singaporeans.

December 30, 2021, 06:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.