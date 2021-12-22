Find ‘tigers’ at Tiong Bahru & get free drinks at a cafe on Jan. 8 & 9, 2022

If you haven’t been living in a cave, you would probably have heard of Tiger Brokers, an online trading platform that recently had its advertisements plastered all over MRT stations and on taxis.

On Jan. 8 and 9, 2022, Tiger Brokers will be launching the “What Will Tiger Do 2022” (WWTD) campaign which will take place at Tiong Bahru.

The two-day event, happening online and offline, consists of a strew of exciting investment webinars and an in-store experience.

Without further ado, here’s what you can look forward to.

Free drinks and the “tiger hunt”

Start your adventure by heading over to Drips Bakery Cafe, where you can grab a free cold (or hot) cup of coffee or tea to fuel yourself for the hunt.

In order to redeem the free drink, you will need to show your Tiger trade account to the cashier. This is valid while stocks last.

After that, walk around Tiong Bahru to find three 2-metre tall “tigers” scattered around the estate.

Here's what the “tiger” looks like:

Hint: The tiger mascots are located at both inside and outside participating outlets.

Take pictures with all three “tigers” to win an extra chance at the claw machine in the experience store.

Experiential store with a claw machine

At the end of your hunt, head over to the WWTD Experience Store, located at 7 Yong Siak Street.

You can collect coins for tries at the claw machine in the store where one can win prizes including S$50 stock vouchers, S$100 stock vouchers, Tiger merchandise, commission-free voucher and 888 Tiger coins.

There are two ways to earn claw machine tokens:

1. Earn a coin when you take photos with all the “tigers” and show it to the staff at the redemption counter.

2. Earn a coin if you post your selfies on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag “#wwtd2022” and tag @tigerbrokerssg (account must be set to public). It can be shared either on your Instagram Stories or as a main post.

University students who complete the in-store quiz may also stand a chance to score a networking lunch with the peeps from Tiger Brokers, asset management experts from Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Lion Global Investors and UOB Asset Management.

Instagram giveaways

Besides the above-mentioned rewards, you can also snag their Instagram giveaway prizes such as Apple Air Tags and Tiger merch.

All you’ve got to do is snap pictures at the store’s Instagrammable photo spots and post your experience on social media. You'll have to do another post on Instagram, separate from your selfies with the “tigers”.

Don’t forget to also guess the number of tigers in the entire store in your caption, and set your profile to public.

Five lucky winners will be picked at random.

WWTD Market Outlook Live

Looking to boost your portfolio or perhaps want to learn something if you’re new to investing?

Tune in to WWTD Live on both days to find out what the experts think of the market outlook for the year of 2022.

The webinar will be conducted by 10 financial institutions and 15 experts, who will be dishing out investment secrets and tips to up your trading game.

Egg vouchers containing Tiger coins, F&B vouchers up for grabs

From Dec. 20, 2021, you can collect egg vouchers on the main landing page of your Tiger Brokers app daily until Jan. 9, 2022.

Egg vouchers differ every day and, depending on your luck, you can get anything from Tiger coins to vouchers from Burnt Cones, Kiu Hair Gallery, Matchaya and more.

How to register

WWTD 2022 is free for all to join, and you can access its main landing page here.

Here are more details about the WWTD Experience Store where you can get free coffee, 1-for-1 lunch, ice cream and even win some stock vouchers:

Address: 7 Yong Siak Street, Singapore 168644

Opening hours: 9am to 8pm

Register for the Experience Store Priority Queue here.

To download the Tiger Brokers mobile app, click here.

This article is brought to you by Tiger Brokers.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Disclaimer: The information herein is for recipient’s information only and not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy. Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

In preparing this information, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person or affiliated companies. Before making an investment decision, you should speak to a financial adviser to consider whether this information is appropriate to your needs, objectives and circumstances.

Tiger Brokers assumes no fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences financial or otherwise arising from trading in securities if opinions and information in this document may be relied upon.