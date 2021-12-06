Back

Thailand reports 1st case of Omicron Covid-19 variant

The infected person is a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen.

Syahindah Ishak | December 06, 2021, 04:02 PM

Thailand has detected its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Arrived in Thailand from Spain via UAE

According to Reuters, the infected person is a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen who had lived in Spain for a year.

He arrived in Thailand from Spain via the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by the Bangkok Post.

Reuters reported that he arrived in Thailand on Nov. 29.

However, according to the Bangkok Post, the date of the man's arrival in Thailand remains unclear.

Thailand's health authorities are conducting further tests of people who had come into contact with the man.

Aa reported by the Bangkok Post, the man, who had received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, was in contact with two airport staff and 17 hotel staff members.

Thailand banned travellers from eight African countries

Thailand has banned the entry of travellers from eight African countries since Dec. 1 to reduce and prevent the risk of the Omicron variant.

The eight African countries are: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Thailand is now the 47th country to report an Omicron Covid-19 variant case, according to Reuters.

The country reported 4,000 new Covid-19 cases and 22 new deaths on Monday (Dec. 6).

There are now more than two million Covid-19 cases in Thailand, with an accumulated death toll of 20,966.

Top image by Geoff Greenwood via Unsplash.

