Tanjong Katong Complex to be closed for renovation from 2023, will have rooftop F&B space

On Dec. 8, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced plans to rejuvenate Tanjong Katong Complex (TKC) in Geylang Serai.

The mall will undergo major upgrading and enhancement works, and it will be closed from the second half of 2023.

According to SLA, this is part of a move to add vibrancy and attract footfall to the Geylang Serai area from the complex to Kampong Ubi Community Centre, transforming it into a "distinctive cultural precinct".

Rejuvenation while retaining features

TKC was built in 1984, and thus far, has not undergone any major upgrading works.

SLA stated that since its mechanical and electrical systems are old and in urgent need of replacement, now is a good opportunity to rejuvenate the entire mall.

Taking into account feedback gathered from the community between October 2019 and January 2020, TKC will retain certain iconic features as well as its heritage value as a location catering to the Malay community.

The current floor area of TKC, 19,000m², will be expanded to create more space.

The mall's internal layout will also be redesigned. The redesign will allow more open spaces for community and placemaking activities, SLA stated.

The new building will also sport a refreshed facade but will retain the distinct slanted columns facing Tanjong Katong Road.

Additionally, a new thoroughfare will connect a new entrance created at the north facade (for

shoppers coming from Sims Avenue/Paya Lebar MRT station) to the existing south facade (for shoppers coming from Geylang Road) entrance.

Plans will also include a rooftop F&B space.

Tenancies extended

The four-storey TKC currently houses 106 tenants, ranging from retail fashion boutiques catering mainly to the Malay community, furniture and household appliances stores, renovation/interior design firms, travel and maid agencies, and offices.

Their tenancies were initially meant to expire by Dec. 31, 2022.

However, in light of the Covid-19 situation, SLA shared that it will grant a six-month tenancy extension until June 30, 2023.

This allows the businesses at TKC to capitalise on sales during the Hari Raya period in April 2023.

Tenants have already been informed about the rejuvenation works, and the advance notice of one and a half years will afford them time to think about relocation plans when TKC is closed.

Those who wish to find an alternative location in State properties can consider participating in open tenders via the State Property Information Online (SPIO) portal.

SLA said that it will work closely with the existing TKC tenants to assist with their transition plans.

Renovation works will start in August 2023, and are targeted to be completed by July 2026, SLA told The Straits Times.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from viscomm Group 11 / YouTube and SLA