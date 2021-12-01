Starbucks S'pore launches Oatmilk Confetti Cookie Latte & exclusive Line Friends merchandise

Starbucks Singapore is releasing a new beverage and merchandise line featuring Line Friends this holiday season.

Oatmilk Cookie Confetti Cookie Latte

In addition to the return of holiday favourites, namely the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread Latte, Starbucks is releasing a new drink — Oatmilk Confetti Cookie Latte.

Said to be reminiscent of freshly-baked cookies, the drink comprises Starbucks signature espresso, steamed oat milk and toasted white chocolate syrup, topped with plant-based whipped cream and a sprinkle of colourful confetti.

Available from Dec. 1 onwards, prices for the tall size starts at S$7.60 for a hot or iced drink and S$8.20 for a Frappuccino.

Starbucks X Line Friends collection

On Dec. 8, Starbucks is launching a collaboration with Line Friends that is available for a limited time at select Starbucks stores.

The collaboration features drinkware and lifestyle accessories in festive green and red.

The Starbucks X Line Friends collection will be available in-store exclusively for Starbucks Rewards Gold Members from Dec. 8, and open to all from Dec. 9.

It will also be available at 12pm on Dec. 9 on LazMall and ShopeeMall.

For the full list of Starbucks merchandise and collections, click here.

Top images by Starbucks Singapore.