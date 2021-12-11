S'pore Symphony Orchestra launches SSOLOUNGE to stream classical music concerts 24/7 anytime, anywhere

For those of you stuck at home and pining for travel and adventure to restart because you really want to be overseas right now to soak up the year-end festive mood again, don't fret: Life is transitioning back to what it was.

Events and activities that were previously greeted with fanfare pre-pandemic are pivoting and starting afresh by finding their footing, especially online, to make people feel what it is like to feel normal again.

Or to tide you through until things get back to normal.

Singapore Symphony Orchestra holding concerts online

Here at home, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra has several live concerts lined up for you.

For those looking to cosy up without stepping out for the holidays, you can still enjoy SSO concerts at home, via the new SSO streaming platform, SSOLOUNGE.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

Christmas concert

On Dec. 19, 2021, the SSO will be having its Christmas At Home With The SSO concert.

The orchestra will be recorded alongside the Singapore Symphony Choruses.

The programme includes music from the traditional Christmas classic, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, the famous ballet and fairy tale set around Christmas.

It will also feature audience favourite Ng Pei-Sian, who is SSO’s Principal Cellist, in a solo, virtuosic role in We Three Kings.

With technology, the performance of the orchestra and choruses together will be made possible as they will be recorded separately but spliced together in the final video.

New year, another new concert

As we head into the new year, a free concert, A Triptych of Ravel, Respighi and Copland, will be available on SSOLOUNGE from Jan. 20, 2022.

The programme, Trittico Botticelliano, also known as "Three Botticelli Pictures", is a musical depiction of three of the famous Renaissance Italian artist's celebrated paintings: Spring, The Birth of Venus, and The Adoration of the Magi.

The Copland Clarinet Concerto features SSO's veteran Principal Clarinet, Ma Yue, and SSO Chief Conductor Hans Graf.

The concert will be streamed until Feb. 19, 2022.

How to watch concerts online?

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra launched SSOLOUNGE, its very own streaming platform, on Sep. 24, 2021.

Singapore’s flagship orchestra went digital as a global pandemic was not going to stop it from reaching its audience.

Subscription-based

The subscription-based streaming service offers SSO’s performances to be enjoyed from one’s home.

SSOLOUNGE is hosted on SISTIC Live Pro and can be accessed by audiences with an internet connection from anywhere around the world.

What sort of content is offered?

New releases will be available throughout the year, including the ever-popular online editions of the National Day Concert in August, and SSO’s Christmas Concert in December.

The platform provides exclusive access to premieres of recorded concerts that are available for viewing, at any time, for up to 90 days.

Playback of selected concerts will also be available via video-on-demand.

Subscription tiers

SSOLOUNGE currently comes with two subscription tiers: S$30 and S$6.

The first option, a 12M All-Access Pass, is valid for 12 months at S$30.

It allows for access to new releases for 90 days, as well as exclusive archived live concerts.

The second option is for Single Access Pass at S$6.

It allows for access to one new release for 30 days.

Who should sign up for it?

The platform is a window into the world of classical music and performances that showcases virtuosity and musicality.

Streaming combines the conveniences of technology -- music played through your home’s sound system -- while stoking the interest and piquing the curiosity of people who have always wanted to explore the classical music genre by first sampling homegrown content.

It is also the perfect chance to find out more about what the SSO does if you are not ready to return to the concert hall.

Audiences young and old, who are captivated by live performances even during a period where such concerts are few and far between, can relive and rewatch the performances on SSOLOUNGE.

