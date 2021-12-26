Back

Members of public wave enthusiastically to Team S'pore world champions in heroes' parade

Singapore represent.

Lean Jinghui | December 26, 2021, 08:20 PM

If you were in town this afternoon (Dec. 26) you might have seen the celebratory procession for Team Singapore's 2021 world champions passing by.

In celebration of their victories, the four top athletes were given a hero's parade aboard an open-top bus around the city area:

They are:

  • Loh Kean Yew, Badminton World Federation (BWF) champion

  • Yip Pin Xiu, double gold medal swimmer at the Tokyo Paralympics

  • Shayna Ng, International Bowling Federation (IBF) gold medalist

  • Aloysius Yapp, the first Singaporean to reach world number one in the World Pool-Billiard Association rankings

Fanfare on streets

In a series of Instagram stories on Dec. 26, Loh shared snippets of the experience with his fellow Team Singapore teammates.

Via @lohkeanyew Instagram

As did Ng, Yapp, and Yip.

Ng (left) and Yip (right). Via @shayng Instagram

The route took the four athletes through the city area, from Sports Hub Bus Bay to Marina Bay Sands, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Orchard Road, Dhoby Ghaut, Bugis Junction, Suntec City and back to the hub.

Via Sport Singapore

Via Sport Singapore

Via Sport Singapore

Via Sport Singapore

Via Sport Singapore

A few particularly wholesome Stories showed members of the public waving and cheering for the athletes as they rode by.

Those who were in cars trailing behind the bus parade tapped their horns and waved from the sun roof of their cars.

At Suntec City. Via @lohkeanyew Instagram

While others stopped to wave enthusiastically from the streets.

Near Maxwell Food Centre. Via @lohkeanyew Instagram

@dannnsonnnmy family simping over our sg athletes 😍😍♬ habibi - gs

"Thank you, Singapore"

In a Dec. 26 Instagram post, Loh also thanked all who had come out to say hi, as well as the organisers who had planned the parade for the athletes.

"Rain or shine, thank you all for being here for us. Thank you, Singapore! 🇸🇬"

Yapp too, gushed about the experience on Instagram, and expressed gratitude for the support from fellow Singaporeans.

"Hope everyone will achieve big success again next year! Jiayou Team Singapore!"

To recognise the athletes' achievements, the bus parade had been planned by the Singapore Sport Institute in collaboration with Cuesports Singapore, Singapore Badminton Association, Singapore Bowling Federation and the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

It was also meant as a way for fellow Singaporeans to take part in the celebrations.

Top images via @lohkeanyew Instagram

