Sony is having its biggest sale of the year. Get those headphones, camera or TV you’ve had your eye on.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No matter your beliefs, the end-of-year period is usually a more joyous affair.

Bright Christmas lights and other decorations go up, bosses tend to be more understanding if you need to clear leave, and the weather can be so cool that if you close your eyes and imagine with all your might, you can pretend that you’re in another country.

But we all know it’s been a tough year, and no one will blink an eye if you want to treat yourself to some retail therapy and pamper yourself. After all, if you don’t do it, who will?

Here are some amazing deals from the Sony Days Year End Promotion that will bring a smile to the faces of anyone you care about enough to buy a gift for (including yourself).

This special promotion lasts until January 2, 2022, so be sure to get all your shopping done soon.

Best of all, you can avoid the crowds and have a delivery right to your doorstep by shopping at Sony Store Online.

And because you’re such an awesome reader, we’re offering an exclusive promo code -- MOTHERSHIP8OFF

Get S$8 off when you make a purchase of at least S$250 at Sony Store Online. This is limited to the first 100 customers only.

Auditory heaven

Forget Sansa Stark, we all know that the real Queen of Winter is of course Mariah Carey.

Her reign begins immediately when the first decorations go up and shops begin to play her personal anthem, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

But there come several challengers to the queen. Adele is one, of course. Taylor Swift is another. Lorde is a dark horse. All have new albums (or in Taylor’s case, a new old one) out this year for you to enjoy.

To enjoy the music you love to the fullest, there is nothing like the top of the line sound equipment to give you the best experience possible.

If you’re into earbuds, the WF-C500 Truly Wireless earbuds are designed to fit snugly into one’s ear as comfortably as possible. They come in four different colours, from black to mint green. But the sound quality is where it shines.

Thanks to Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology, it restores fine fade-out sound and high frequency sound. This means you should be able to hear every note of Adele’s husky warble or Taylor’s breathless vocals.

The earbuds are also Bluetooth®-enabled and smartphone-friendly, so using them is a breeze.

Get yours at just S$109, after S$30 off.

Focus on the music

But perhaps you’re the kind of person who just hates ambient noise, and having to listen to other things when you’re trying to listen to music or concentrate on your work. Maybe you live in a noisy home environment, and wish you could tune out those distractions.

No worries, there’s just the thing for you. The WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones offers a versatile piece of sound equipment that can adapt to your specific needs. It’s a crowd-pleaser too, winning at the “What Hi-Fi?” 2021 Awards, and the Trusted Reviews Awards.

It features a long-lasting battery life for up to 24 hours, so you don’t need to worry about running out of charge while you’re out and about.

Not to mention it’s dust and water-resistant, and also has industry-leading, industry-leading noise cancellation technology.

Now you can focus on the music, and nothing but the music.

You can get these for S$349, after a S$30 discount.

Get transported to another world

Other than music, movies are what give my life meaning. It’s probably no exaggeration to say that I watch almost every movie screened in Singapore, and what I don’t catch, I make up for it on various streaming services like Netflix or Disney Plus or Shudder.

For my favourite movies, a new TV would be perfect to keep up with the new advancements in CGI and special effects that make movie magic more realistic than ever.

The X90J Bravia XR has incredible picture quality in full 4K, powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR.

The cognitive processor also provides a “smart”, immersive experience by detecting the main focal point in a scene, and enhancing each detail in an object so it stands out with a natural sense of depth, just like in real life.

Advanced sound processing also pinpoints where the sound is coming from and placing it at just the right spot on the screen, mimicking the human ear.

Own the world’s first TV with “Cognitive Intelligence”, from just S$2,399.

It also comes with a free wall bracket and installation that would normally set you back S$199.

You’ll also get a free Klook e-gift card worth S$100 that you can use to book a staycation.

How’s that for the complete entertainment package, both in your home and out of it?

The music of sound

My favourite genre of movies is horror, and let me tell you, good sound is absolutely crucial to a great horror movie. After all, who can forget the iconic “Halloween theme”:

Or the creepy tones of “The Shining”:

So good sound in a home theatre system is really important. The new Dolby Atmos ® Soundbar HT-A7000 envelopes you in authentic 7.1.2 channel surround sound with multiple speakers, a built-in subwoofer and advanced audio technologies.

What all that technical jargon really means is that the sound output is designed to make you feel as if you’re right there in the thick of the action. It’s possibly the closest thing you can get to being in a cinema without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Get yours for S$2,299, after S$200 off.

Make your own content

So far, we’ve been focusing on cool new things that help you consume content in the best quality possible.

But what if you’re a creative type who’d much rather create the content yourself?

For something that suits the dedicated vlogger or TikToker, the ZV-1 boasts a vari-angle LCD screen, body grip and a recording lamp.

A directional 3-capsule mic with a limited-edition coloured windscreen minimises wind interference and picks up your voice more clearly, which lets you flaunt this nifty device in style.

Get it from S$919, after S$80 off.

But if you’re the kind of person for whom nothing but the best will do, then the A7M3 may be just what you’re looking for.

With outstanding imaging capability, and high-speed performance contained in a compact body, the A7M3 gives you the power, precision and flexibility to capture special moments in your life.

The price starts from S$2,499 (body only), after a S$400 discount.

However, you’ll also get free gifts of a battery pack worth S$120, a 64GB memory card worth S$42, and a Sony Digital Workshop Course worth S$40.

Finally, Sony’s Xperia 5 III has amazing battery life, super fast focus, optics up to 105mm, and let’s not forget, it is still a mobile phone.

Technology is so advanced these days it’s easy to forget there was a time when the mobile phone itself, with its ability to make and receive calls, was seen as a wondrous new invention.

Remember the days of receiving a message on a pager and having to find a public phone to call someone back?

It is available for pre-order at S$1,499 with a few free gifts.

It comes bundled with WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, worth S$299, and also a Wireless Fast Charge Powerbank and Xperia™ 5 III Leather Phone Case.

The total amount you’ll save on these awesome offers is S$437.

But wait, there’s more

If all that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, check these out:

Free next day delivery for purchases $100 & above, Monday to Thursday, excluding Public Holidays, before 2pm. Next-day delivery excludes TV & Home Audio products.

Dedicated product consultants. Just contact 6341 9945 via WhatsApp if you have any enquiries.

Free gift wrapping.

Additional three months warranty if you register online.

You can also “spin and win” exciting prizes.

And if you are spoilt for choice and just can’t decide, then a Sony Store Gift Card is the perfect solution.

Give your loved one the gift of choice.

Whatever you decide to get, you’ve worked hard and made it through another tough year.

And don’t forget that exclusive Mothership promo code, MOTHERSHIP8OFF

Get S$8 off when you make a purchase of at least S$250 at Sony Store Online, limited to the first 100 customers only.

Treat yourself to some well-deserved entertainment with the finest of gadgets, and ring in the new year.

Top image from Sony.

This is a sponsored article by Sony.