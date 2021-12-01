Back

S'porean man, 68, arrested for drug trafficking in Cambodia, could be jailed for life there

No death penalty.

Belmont Lay | December 01, 2021, 02:37 PM

Events

A 68-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Cambodia and could face life imprisonment there.

Goh Seow Sian was arrested after a Nov. 25 raid on two houses in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Cambodian police seized 24kg of drugs including Ecstasy, methamphetamine and ketamine from the houses located in the Chamkar Mon and Tuol Kouk districts of the capital.

Mobile phones and equipment believed to have been used to produce the drugs were also seized in the raids.

Three men were arrested in total, including a Vietnamese man, Li Jiang Fong, 27, and a Cambodian man, Taing Leak, 60.

Cambodia's General Commissariat of National Police said in a Nov. 29 press release that the men are believed to have been trafficking drugs in Phnom Penh.

All three suspects were charged on Nov. 30 with drug possession, trafficking and production.

If they are convicted, they could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Straits Times reported that Goh is the registered director of a Cambodian company dealing in the wholesaling of goods and his registered address is a flat in Sengkang.

Goh has not reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance, according to ST, but the ministry is aware of the case.

Top photo via National Police Cambodia

