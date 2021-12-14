Back

S'pore beats Timor-Leste 2-0, makes it to AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals for 1st time since 2012

Nice.

Syahindah Ishak | December 14, 2021, 11:09 PM

Singapore has defeated Timor-Leste 2-0 in its third match of the AFF Suzuki Cup, which was held at the National Stadium on Tuesday (Dec. 14) night.

This is Singapore's third consecutive win in this tournament thus far, having beaten Myanmar (3-0) and the Philippines (2-1) in previous matches.

Following this victory, Singapore has now secured a place in the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup for the first time since 2012.

Singapore 2-0 Timor-Leste

The Lions started the match against Timor-Leste strong, with an early goal from attacker Adam Swandi in the fourth minute of the game.

The rest of the first half remained goalless for both sides.

In the second half of the game, left-back Shakir Hamzah netted the ball into the back of the net following a cross from Shahdan Sulaiman.

Next match against Thailand

Singapore is currently tied nine points with Thailand at the top of Group A, although Thailand is placed first due to goal difference.

Singapore will face Thailand this Saturday (Dec. 18) at the National Stadium to decide who advances as group winners.

All images via Football Association of Singapore's Instagram.

